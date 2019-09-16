High school football is in full swing, and some Nittany Lion recruits are showing why they landed offers from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have a load of sought-after defensive talent making its way to Happy Valley next year, and those recruits gave fans a lot to be excited about this week.

On the offensive side of the ball, a pair of skill position players combined for six touchdowns in Friday’s action.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

Cocoa won in a shutout over Sebastian River by a score of 40-0, and Caziah Holmes led the charge with four touchdowns.

Scoring in all four quarters, Holmes secured one touchdown catch and three on the run. He had just two touchdowns on the season prior to Week 4 and Holmes proved that he can be a volume scorer throughout the entirety of games.

The all-purpose back is yet another recruit of Florida-native and Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. Holmes visited State College in June and committed to the Nittany Lions in August.

Cocoa was the fourth-ranked team in Florida’s 4A division coming into this game, and will play at Heritage (Palm Bay, Florida) next week.

Parker Washington (3-star WR, Fort Bend Travis, Texas)

Fort Bend Travis was caught in a thriller on Friday night, beating Spring 53-49. Washington — who was the second commitment secured by wide receivers coach Gerad Parker after arriving at Penn State — secured two touchdown catches for the Tigers.

Alongside the two touchdown grabs, Washington totaled nine receptions for 170 yards. He also had a 68-yard catch, which was the longest for the team.

Washington is no stranger to the national spotlight. Earlier in the season, he pulled in a spectacular catch, the video of which was tweeted by Hudl and then later shown on FS1’s “First Thing’s First.”

Fort Bend Travis, the 41st ranked team in Texas, has a bye next week. The Tigers’ next game is Sep. 26 against conference foe Fort Bend Elkins.

Amin Vanover (3-star SDE, Saint Joseph Regional High School, New Jersey)

Amin Vanover, a strong-side defensive end out of Montvale, New Jersey, had a defensive field day on Saturday as Saint Joseph Regional pulled away from Cardinal Hayes in a 33-7 victory.

At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Vanover brings size and versatility to the table. He also played a down at tight end for the Green Knights prior to halftime.

His bread and butter, however, is the pressure he’s able to bring to the front seven. He had three tackles for loss in the opening 10 minutes, and didn’t slow down from there.

Penn State was the last school to offer Vanover, but he accepted a spot with defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s “wild dogs” in June.