Several Penn State recruits saw success in big victories across the board this past week.

On defense, the 2020 class continued to show a knack for making tackles and being around the ball in the secondary. While, on offense, the future Nittany Lions put together a high level of efficiency in paving paths in the running game and making the most out of big-play passes.

Joseph Johnson (3-star CB, Life Christian Academy, Virginia)

Life Christian Academy defeated The Hun School 28-14 in a nonconference home game this past Saturday.

Joseph Johnson proved vital to the Eagles secondary with four tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

This pressure helped limit the previously undefeated Hun team to only 14 points in a game where they had 400 total yards of offense.

“He is one of our leaders,” coach Charles Scott said about Johnson. “He plays with a lot of energy and is an exciting guy to watch.”

Johnson committed to the Nittany Lions on July 2 after his June 18 visit and was recruited by Terry Smith and Brent Pry.

He is one of the two Virginia commitments and one of the three defensive backs in the 2020 recruiting class.

Life Christian Academy is now 2-2 and will travel to Dematha Catholic for a non-conference road game this Friday.

Dematha landed at No. 22 in the nation in the Xcellent 25 Writers’ Poll after a 42-0 win against St. Ignatius on Saturday, and is the home of 2020 Penn State commits Coziah Izzard and Golden Israel-Achumba.

Olu Fashanu (3-star OT, Gonzaga College High School, Washington, D.C.)

Gonzaga College High School continued its undefeated season with a 47-8 nonconference home win against The Avalon School on Friday.

Olu Fashanu paved the way for Gonzaga’s relentless running attack with two pancake blocks and 52 plays in the game.

The team rushed for over 200 yards and the offensive line, led by Fashanu, allowed no sacks on the night.

Fashanu is the sixth ranked offensive tackle in Washington D.C. and committed to Penn State on June 3. He picked the Nittany Lions over 16 other offers including ones from Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.

Gonzaga is now ranked No. 9 in the Xcellent 25 national rankings and will play the winless Plant High School in a nonconference home game on Friday.

Amin Vanover (3-star SDE, St. Joseph Regional High School, New Jersey)

St. Joseph Regional High School moved to 3-0 after beating the DePaul Catholic Spartans 55-14 in a non-conference home game on Saturday.

Strong defensive end Amin Vanover recorded two total tackles and three quarterback hurries off the line for the Green Knights.

Vanover now has 16 tackles, six for loss, and three sacks in his first three games of the season.

St. Joseph Regional is ranked No. 12 in the Xcellent 25 national rankings and will face the 4-1 St. Frances Academy this Saturday.

Norval Black (3-star WR, Lackawanna Community College, Pennsylvania) and Ji’Ayir Brown (3-star Safety, Lackawanna Community College, Pennsylvania)

The two Lackawanna Community College stars helped the Falcons beat ASA College: Miami with solid play on both sides of the ball this Saturday.

Norval Black found the endzone on both of his two receptions this weekend and totaled 90 yards on the two 40-plus yard strikes.

Black has proved to be a big playmaker when he gets the ball in his hands with 291 yards and three touchdowns on only nine receptions in his first three games this season.

Ja’yir Brown had three total tackles, two solo, and recorded his first two pass breakups of the season in his third game played.

Brown is coming off a 10 tackle week that included eight solo tackles against Snow College on Sept. 14.

The two committed to be a part of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 class within two weeks of each other in June.

Lackawanna looks to move to 4-0 against Erie Community College at home this Saturday.