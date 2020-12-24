Penn State had plenty of standout performances over the course of the 2020 season on an individual level.

As the season is officially over, it’s time to look back on the year as a whole for the Nittany Lions.

Here are the 2020 season superlatives.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson would have been the easy choice for Penn State’s most improved player, but he improved so much that he ended up being the best player on the entire offense and maybe the whole team.

The junior wide receiver’s 884 receiving yards not only lead the Nittany Lions, but the entire Big Ten.

His eight touchdowns led all non-quarterbacks on the team, and his 52 catches were also a team-high.

Dotson was the most consistent and reliable playmaker for Penn State all year, even through the 0-5 start.

His back-to-back one-handed catches against Ohio State were two of the most electric plays of the season, and in four of the first five games of the season he went for over 90 yards receiving.

In total, Dotson had five games of over 100 receiving yards and another game with 94.

His consistency and dominance in the passing game clearly made Dotson the most valuable player on the offensive side of the ball for the Nittany Lions.

Defensive Player of the Year: Shaka Toney

Shaka Toney was a force on Penn State’s defensive line all season, defending the run and the pass.

His five sacks led all Nittany Lions and was only half of a sack away from holding a share of the lead in the Big Ten.

Toney consistently made plays in the backfield and was second on the team in tackles for loss with 7.5.

His best performance of the year came against Indiana, where he tallied seven solo tackles and two sacks in the loss.

In a year where the defense struggled with giving up big plays, tackling and generating pressure, Toney was a standout performer week to week.

Freshmen of the Year: Parker Washington & Keyvone Lee

Parker Washington and Keyvone Lee both are deserving of this title after the season’s they had.

Washington finished second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches to Dotson, as the pair became a dynamic threat in the receiving game.

Washington also led all Big Ten freshmen in those categories.

Before the season started, Washington was listed as a starter on the depth chart and expected to have a role in the offense, but that wasn’t the case for Lee.

Heading into this season, Lee was the fourth running back on the depth chart and was likely going to redshirt.

Then everything was shaken up in the running back room and he was in the rotation getting a handful of carries each game.

After a breakout performance against Michigan that saw Lee run the ball 22 times for 134 yards, he cemented himself as the No. 1 running back for the remainder of the season.

Lee would finish the season as Penn State’s leading rusher in terms of carries, yardage and touchdowns.

Both players had true freshman seasons that compare to some of the best in the Nittany Lions’ history.

Most Improved Player: Joey Porter Jr.

When Joey Porter Jr. was listed as a starting cornerback ahead of the opening game of the season, a lot of people were surprised.

Porter redshirted in 2019, while other true freshmen corners like Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson got ample playing time.

But it was Porter who won the starting job over the offseason, and after just a few games it was clear why.

Porter’s size combined with his innate athletic abilities gave Penn State a versatile option in the secondary.

Porter finished second on the team with four pass break-ups and also recorded a sack early in the season.

Porter’s consistency and ability to cover some of the top receivers in the Big Ten each week, after only appearing in four games in 2019, made it easy to name him as this year’s most improved player.

Comeback Player of the Year: Juice Scruggs

Juice Scruggs hadn’t played in a game in nearly two years prior to this season.

The redshirt sophomore offensive guard had spent that time recovering from injuries he sustained in a serious car accident prior to spring practices of the 2019 season.

Scruggs saw his first game action since his 2018 against Nebraska this season.

Scruggs rotated in with the offensive line at guard throughout Penn State’s remaining games, and against Illinois, Scruggs made two key blocks that led to touchdowns — Dotson’s screen and quarterback Will Levis’ goal line run.

