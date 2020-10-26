While students won’t be in the stands for Penn State's matchup against Ohio State on Saturday, they will still have the opportunity to participate in a yearly tradition.

Students will have the chance to enter a banner making contest until, 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, in which students are encouraged to create a large, bed sheet sized banner that supports the Nittany Lions.

Nittanyville members, our team needs our support this week against Ohio State. Reminder to continue working on your banners that are due this week at Wednesday’s kickoff meeting! There will be PRIZES!! DM FOR APPROVAL AND ZOOM LINK!! #LiveMasStudentSectionContest pic.twitter.com/fGJOrDZbmv — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) October 25, 2020

Those banners will then be presented to a panel of special guest judges who will pick a winner.

The banners that win will be hung up near the student section in the south end zone of Beaver Stadium, where the members of Nittanyville normally cheer on Penn State.

