Idaho, Franklin shakes hands with students
Head football coach James Franklin shakes hands with students in Nittanyville before the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

While students won’t be in the stands for Penn State's matchup against Ohio State on Saturday, they will still have the opportunity to participate in a yearly tradition.

Students will have the chance to enter a banner making contest until, 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, in which students are encouraged to create a large, bed sheet sized banner that supports the Nittany Lions.

Those banners will then be presented to a panel of special guest judges who will pick a winner.

The banners that win will be hung up near the student section in the south end zone of Beaver Stadium, where the members of Nittanyville normally cheer on Penn State.

