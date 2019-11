In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs are joined by Bill Landis, an Ohio State football and basketball reporter for The Athletic.

The episode opens with an interview with Landis as they preview Ohio State on both sides of the ball.

Then, Ferree and Jacobs discuss the matchup from Penn State's point of view and if the Nittany Lions can potentially pull off the upset.