The state of college athletics is constantly changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, as new questions and challenges are presented each day.

Sandy Barbour, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics, spoke to the media on Thursday to discuss some of these rapidly changing issues.

NCAA eligibility

The NCAA has approved another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes following their seasons being cut well short due to coronavirus and it has created a lot of logistical questions.

Barbour admitted there are about “10,000 of those” but she is working very closely with Big Ten commissionar Kevin Warren to help them navigate an unprecedented decision by the NCAA.

“They made the decision to extend the spring sports eligibility for all those,” Barbour said. “They gave us the guidance around what we're supposed to do from a financial aid standpoint, so that's that's already been done.”

“Obviously should this continue, then we'll need to continue to make additional decisions about what to do with future seasons.”

The NCAA will not be granting another year of eligibility to winter sport athletes, which led to multiple Penn State wrestlers and wrestling coach Cael Sadnerson speaking out against the NCAA’s decision on social media.

“This is really really hard for these young men and young women, and coach Sanderson obviously was standing out for his guys and, and, and his sport,” Barbour said. “At Penn State we're always about students and always about opportunities.”

“But I don't know that the fact that the NCAA with the NCAA council will further examine that.”

A facilities update

Penn State is moving forward in its master plan to upgrade facilities, including the renovations to the Lasch Building, although the coronavirus has presented multiple challenges.

“I think you all probably are aware the campus has pressed pause on all construction projects,” Barbour said. “But in the case of Lasch, the next couple phases of the last renovations, we are in design so that work continues and certainly when we get back on campus, we’ll take direction from university leadership about construction.”

But the coronavirus is also expected to create a financial challenge to the American people, which in turn could hurt fundraising efforts for these building projects.

“Certainly we will need to see where we are from a fundraising standpoint. Obviously we are committed to that as well as several other projects that we are close to getting going,” Barbour said. “We continue in the Nittany Lion Club and our development folks, continue to raise money through this very challenging time for everyone.

“I’m very confident that although the times may be a little bit more challenging, when the time is right that we’ll have the opportunity to move forward with these things.”

An uncertain time

It is a difficult time for athletic directors across the country, as seemingly everyday, something changes regarding the status of sports in the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Barbour admits it hasn’t been easy, she said Penn State has handled the unexpected very well and has been prepared to the best of their ability.

“I'll tell you I'm not frustrated at all, because we are focused on keeping people together, keeping our people engaged, and the first couple of weeks we had calls with our head coaches, every day,” Barbour said. “We had calls with our management team today, our campus leadership.”

Barbour also complimented the job of the faculty to switch to remote learning in such a short amount of time, but the athletic director has also been focused on aiding the student-athletes to the best of her ability.

“Obviously, mental health is a huge challenge in our society today,” Barbour said. And now everybody is away from each other, we’ve paid special attention to making sure that we are in touch with everybody in our department.

“Our coaches have done a phenomenal job of staying in touch with their student athletes and engaging with them.”