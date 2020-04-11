While college recruiting has effectively been shut down in terms of travel and official visits, James Franklin has not let that roadblock deter him in building his 2021 recruiting class.

This week, Franklin landed four high-end recruits in the span of two days which has brought that class from 28th ranked to 13th nationally, according to 247Sports.

But what is even more intriguing is that Franklin ‘dominated the state’ but not the state everyone is accustomed to.

Franklin and his staff took over enemy territory as three of the four commits were from the state of Michigan and had major interest from in-state schools such as Michigan and Michigan State.

Three of the four players that the Nittany Lions were able to grab were 4-star recruits and can bring a lot to the program which is looking to retool while maintaining its status as one of the most consistent programs in the country.

All four players also come on the defensive side of the ball which should make defensive coordinator Brent Pry thrilled with what he has going forward.

Jaylen Reed

Reed checks in as a 4-star safety from Martin Luther King High in Detroit and is the second highest rated recruit in Penn State’s 2021 class as of now.

Known as a playmaker on defense, Reed uses all of his 6-foot 190 pound frame to be successful in both man and zone coverage, but has the ability to become dominant when put in a zone scheme that allows him to create his own plays and ballhawk in space.

Although he may not boast the size and strength of an ideal safety, his toughness and instincts make up for that which is why he is the 10th ranked safety in the country for his class.

Reed’s speed is also a big factor as he was not only a football player in high school but a track star as well.

This combination of factors could draw comparisons to former Penn State safety Marcus Allen with both his intelligence and athleticism in the defensive backfield.

Kalen King

The next two recruits for Penn State came in a pair of brothers, Kalen and Kobe King.

Kalen is a 4-star cornerback from Cass Tech High School in Detroit and brings some more insurance to the Penn State defensive backfield.

He may be slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 but King is a very technically sound player who has proven to be effective in both man and zone schemes throughout his high school days.

Also in Kalen’s repertoire is an impressive set of ball skills that allow him to make some incredibly athletic plays when tracking down throws in one on one coverage.

The only concern would be that his strength in press coverage leaves something to be desired as of now, but with the development and strength training that goes on within the program, that is a minor concern about an overall solid prospect.

Kobe King

Like his brother, Kobe, a 3-star prospect, brings more depth to the Penn State defense but perhaps just as importantly seems like a Big Ten ready body.

The next addition to Linebacker U brings a physical presence right away, being just over 6-foot but with an impressive 223 pound build.

His size allows him to dominate the middle of the field while he uses his athleticism to make tackles that would be out of other linebackers’ range.

He played on the offensive side of the ball as well in high school as he dominated as a running back at Cass Tech.

This versatility shows how his speed and agility are a factor in his game, and with the active pass rush that Penn State has had under Brent Pry, expect Kobe to thrive in this system.

The one area of Kobe’s game that he may need to adjust is his play in pass coverage but expect him to be in more of a run stopper role once he steps on the field in blue and white.

Zakee Wheatley

Zakee Wheatly, another 4-star prospect, comes in as a top-15 recruit in the state of Maryland while playing both sides of the ball at an elite level in his junior year of high school.

Wheatley, standing at an imposing 6-foot-2, is perhaps the most versatile player that Penn State has in its 2021 class so far.

The Severn, Maryland native pretty much tore the field up at both the receiver and safety positions as his first step is unmatched against the competition he is currently playing with.

His size is extremely impressive for both positions but Wheatley is thought to be more of a defensive player as he heads to Penn State.

The Archbishop Spalding player also has tremendous ball skills which will allow him to be a playmaker no matter where Franklin and the coaching staff decide to put him once he gets to Happy Valley.

He may ultimately be a player where Penn State may plug into an area of need as his uncanny quickness and agility should make an easy transition to whatever position he plays.