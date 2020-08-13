Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Conferences, James Franklin
Buy Now

James Franklin, smiles as he answers questions at the Cotton Bowl head coaches press conference in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. 

 James Leavy

Penn State received another commitment in its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday as 4-star tight end Holden Staes has committed to the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end from Atlanta, Georgia is the second 4-star tight end in the 2022 class as Jerry Cross also committed to Penn State less than a month ago.

Staes' other offers included Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Michigan.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags