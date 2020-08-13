Penn State received another commitment in its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday as 4-star tight end Holden Staes has committed to the Nittany Lions.
COMMITTED 💙🤍 #weare22 “Aces♠️ pic.twitter.com/hdlH9FVZZk— Holden Staes ⚡️ (@Hstaes13) August 13, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end from Atlanta, Georgia is the second 4-star tight end in the 2022 class as Jerry Cross also committed to Penn State less than a month ago.
Staes' other offers included Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Michigan.
