Penn State received another commitment in its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday as 4-star tight end Holden Staes has committed to the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end from Atlanta, Georgia is the second 4-star tight end in the 2022 class as Jerry Cross also committed to Penn State less than a month ago.

Staes' other offers included Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Michigan.

