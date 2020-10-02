For many Penn State players, this offseason has marked the longest time they have gone without a normal practice in their athletic careers

The whole notion of normal — in this case meaning with full pads and with the full team — has been upended and changed radically amid the coronavirus pandemic.

James Franklin and his squad have had to adapt like all of their other counterparts in the college football world, so this lack of normalcy wasn't unique.

But that didn't make it any less satisfying when Franklin's Nittany Lion squad was finally able to suit up in full pads on Wednesday.

“Honestly, it felt amazing, but it kind of felt weird... I haven’t been in pads since after the Cotton Bowl,” defensive tackle Fred Hansard said. “To be honest, it was hard. I’m not used to not playing football or not being out there with my brothers so it was hard to be at home doing your own workouts and not know what the future holds.”

Sophomore running back Noah Cain said he felt like a kid on Christmas at practice when the big day finally came.

The work the team had been able to do prior to Wednesday’s session was far more limited, even though it provided the opportunities for mental reps.

“We had been in helmets and spiders, which are like those baby pads, for five or six weeks before this, so we got a lot of mental work,” defensive tackle Judge Culpepper said. “Now we have to put it all together and physically get used to hitting again because we hadn’t put on pads since the bowl game.”

The practice gave Culpepper a bigger realization after an unprecedented offseason that was filled with uncertainty and confusion.

Now he’s locked in and can see the future of a football season on the horizon.

“It just feels like, God, Penn State football is back for sure,” Culpepper said. “We had pads on, we were hitting, we were doing pods — I really, really just felt great yesterday just thinking, ‘Man, this is it, we’re going, it’s go time.’”

One of the aspects that made the offseason difficult for many players was the lack of in-person meetings, leading to a lack of collaborating with teammates for workouts and developing relationships.

“Finally getting the whole team together, practicing as one, I think it’s gotten a little bit easier, finally seeing everybody,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “But it has definitely been a weird time to develop relationships.”

Now that padded, full-team practices have returned, Clifford is as excited as anyone, even though he’ll be kept away from contact at all costs until game time.

“For me, I’m not going to lie, I’m not getting hit in practice, so the real feel of football and hitting somebody for me will be the first game,” Clifford said. “It has been an extremely long ride, but yesterday I could see the excitement on everybody’s faces.

“I thought some of the hits yesterday were awesome, just to hear the pads going again and get some of these young guys some experience with what college football is really like.”