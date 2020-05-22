Penn State, while building up its offense in recent years, has always taken pride in having a dominant defense.

It has been the school’s identity and primary reason for the program’s success throughout history.

Coined as “Linebacker U”, the Nittany Lions have produced a ton of talent from the linebacker position, but have had plenty of success elsewhere on the defensive side of the field.

Here is Penn State's all-time starting defensive lineup.

Tamba Hali, Defensive End

Hali fits the image of a dominant pass rusher to perfection, with a high motor and relentless pursuit paired with his physical ability, making him such a terror for opposing quarterbacks.

The former All-American had a monster 2005 campaign as he led the Big Ten in sacks with 11 and was selected to the All-Big Ten team and was unanimously voted Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

As a result of his dominant collegiate career, Hali was selected in the first round of the 2006 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and made the move to linebacker.

The fact that he was able to make the transition so easily in professional football proves his athleticism and versatility which he showcased in his days as a Nittany Lion.

Dave Robinson, Defensive End

Robinson is a College Football Hall of Famer who was voted as college football’s defensive lineman of the year in 1962.

Playing on both sides of the ball at the time, Robinson was considered a well-balanced defensive lineman, who had elite ability to both stop the run and rush the quarterback.

Robinson went on to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers just after he received the Gator Bowl MVP for the Nittany Lions.

The New Jersey native went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL and was selected to three pro bowls in what ended up becoming a Hall of Fame pro football career.

Matt Millen, Defensive Tackle

Millin’s presence on the inside for Penn State was extremely critical during the 1970s.

His best season for Joe Paterno was a dominant one as he earned All-American honors in 1978 with 54 tackles and nine sacks.

Millen was set to break those numbers in his senior season but it was cut short due to injury.

Despite missing time in his final season, Millen still sits at fifth all-time on the Penn State sack list with 22.

Millen went on to have a 12-year NFL career with the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins before becoming working in the front office for the Detroit Lions and now working as a sportscaster.

Mike Reid, Defensive Tackle

Reid had plenty of versatility and strength on the field which led to him winning the Outland Trophy in 1969, which is given to the best interior defensive lineman in the country.

His 89 tackles allowed him to receive an All-American nod that same year as he would finish in the top-five in Heisman voting for the 1969 season.

His decorated college career was recognized with a selection to the College Football Hall of Fame and he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 7 overall pick in 1970.

Reid’s strength and power on the inside was elite and he likely would be able to perform in any era with his physique.

The Altoona native went on to become a singer after his football career and won a Grammy for his talents.

Jack Ham, Linebacker

Ham had arguably the most successful NFL career out of any of the names on this list as he was a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Known as quite possibly the most sound tackler in school history, Ham was an extremely fundamental linebacker who was the captain of the 1970 Penn State defense.

The College Football Hall of Famer set many of the defensive school records which were eventually broken, but he still finished his Nittany Lion career with 251 tackles paired with a consensus All-American selection.

The Johnstown native went on to win four super bowls in his 12-year NFL career in Pittsburgh and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1990.

LaVar Arrington, Linebacker

Another one of the most recognizable names in program history but with the opposite play style of Ham is the dynamic Arrington.

Arrington was one of the most physically gifted players to ever put on the blue and white uniform.

His chaotic play and havoc wreaking style was what coined his famous “LaVar Leap” which he did multiple times to stop opponents in their tracks by launching himself over the offensive line.

Arrington won both the Lombardi and Butkus awards in the 1999 season and was an All-Big Ten and All-American first team selection.

After his successful career in Happy Valley, Arrington was drafted second overall by the Washington Redskins, where he appeared in three Pro Bowls.

Paul Posluszny, Linebacker

Posluszny was considered a coach on the field in his time at Penn State with tremendous leadership and vocal ability, which led to him being named team captain in both 2005 and 2006.

In his junior and senior season, “Poz” picked up an incredible amount of recognition which includes two All-American and Big Ten first team selections, two Bednarik awards and a Butkus award his junior year.

He also recorded over 100 tackles in three consecutive seasons and is second all-time in total tackles as a Nittany Lion to Dan Connor.

Posluszny went on to be drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and had a solid NFL career with the Bills and Jaguars.

Alan Zemaitis, Cornerback

Zemaitis is likely the best cornerback in school history as he was named a captain in his time in the defensive backfield and picked up some accolades himself.

He was a three time All-Big Ten team selection and was named as a second-team All-American in 2005 while being a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe award twice.

Zemaitis was drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Paul Lankford, Cornerback

Lankford, while sustaining a good amount of success at Penn State, would help the Nittany Lions win the Fiesta Bowl in 1981.

He would end up thriving in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins selected him with their third round pick in the 1982 draft.

The Farmingdale, New York native played in two Super Bowls over his nine year pro career and was a key part of many of Don Shula’s great teams over that span.

Pete Harris, Safety

The younger brother of Franco Harris, Harris was an All-American for the Nittany Lions in 1978.

Harris is tied for second all-time in interceptions at Penn State and is tied for the single season record with 10.

He was also part of some great success with the Nittany Lions as he helped bring home two Fiesta Bowls in his time in Happy Valley and was a three-year letter winner during that time.

Despite being in the shadow of his star running back brother, Pete should definitely be recognized as one of Penn State’s all-time greats.

Darren Perry, Safety

Perry appeared in 45 games over his four year career at Penn State and put up some solid numbers throughout those seasons.

He is tied with Harris with 15 career interceptions as a Nittany Lion and had three pick-6’s during his final two years, which is a school record.

Perry appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated after Penn State’s upset win over No. 1 ranked Notre Dame in November of 1990.

The Chesapeake, Virginia native went on to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a serviceable nine year NFL career.