The Big Ten will be entering uncharted territory in 2020 as it tries to carry out its conference-only season with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect the status of college football.

With the announcement of the conference-only schedule last week, the Big Ten will reportedly look to play a 10-game schedule, meaning one more game would need to be added to the current nine-game slate for each team.

With 14 teams in the conference, that means there are four remaining opponents in the Big Ten that are not currently on Penn State’s schedule in the fall.

These teams, all hailing from the Big Ten West division, are Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois.

Here is a look at how this Penn State matches up with these four teams and what it could mean for the Nittany Lions season.

Wisconsin

Penn State did not square off against Wisconsin in 2019 but has had some success over the Badgers over the last few years.

The Nittany Lions have a four-game winning streak over Wisconsin, but will have to face a stingy defensive group which is traditionally amongst the best in both the conference and the nation.

Projected as a top-25 team, the Badgers have an offensive unit led by junior quarterback Jack Cohn, who goes into the season still looking to prove his ability, especially with the departure of star running back Jonathan Taylor.

The defense though, will have the ability to create issues for opposing offenses with a myriad of veteran players returning and solid replacements for departed linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr.

Plus, if Penn State has to go to Camp Randall — fans or not — the chilling Wisconsin weather may favor a defensive battle.

Minnesota

With Penn State losing a thriller in Minneapolis last season, the Nittany Lions would likely welcome this matchup with a chance at redemption.

The Gophers bring back another talented group led by coach PJ Fleck and quarterback Tanner Morgan, who took the Big Ten by storm last season and became arguably the second best quarterback in the conference behind Justin Fields.

But now on Penn State’s side, is offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who receives a lot of credit for Minnesota’s improvements in 2019.

But like Wisconsin, weather could be a factor if the Nittany Lions travel to play a ranked Minnesota team late in the season.

Penn State would surely rely on their run game lead by blossoming running back Journey Brown to do what they couldn’t in 2019.

Purdue

There is a significant dropoff in talent after the first two teams on this list with Purdue having some significant holes on its roster heading into 2020.

The Boilermakers took a step back in 2019 after injuries began to pile up which derailed their season and led to a 4-8 record.

Star receiver Rondale Moore as well as defensive end George Karlaftis are healthy as of now and will have to carry their respective units if Purdue plans on bouncing back and contending for a bowl game.

Penn State handled the Boilermakers in Beaver Stadium last season, defeating them 35-7 with Noah Cain rushing for over 105 yards and a touchdown.

While this would likely be a game to put in the win column for the Nittany Lions, it would certainly not be valued as much by the College Football Playoff committee when it comes time to select four teams.

Illinois

Like Purdue, the Illini are a significant step down from Wisconsin and Minnesota, but have the chance to improve on a 2019 season that saw Illinois get to its first bowl game in five years.

With returning quarterback Brandon Peters and some familiar faces on the offensive line, the Illini are looking to break its losing season stretch — which dates back to 2011 — and ensure that Lovie Smith’s job is not once again in jeopardy.

Illinois’ previous schedule was tough and featured four potential top-25 matchups in five weeks during a stretch in October to November.

If this matchup were to be the extra one added for both teams, Penn State’s talent on paper should be enough for them to win comfortably whether the game is at home or on the road.

