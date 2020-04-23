Yetur Gross-Matos had a breakout season in 2018 and ever since then he has been projected as a first round draft pick.

And on Thursday, Gross-Matos' dream may come true. Here is a closer look at former Nittany Lion defensive end.

Metrics

Age: 21

Height/Weight: 6’5’’, 264

Projected round drafted: 1-2

Player Comparison: Michael Bennett

Scouting Report

Gross-Matos is one of the most malleable prospects on the defensive side of the ball in this year’s draft.

The former Nittany Lion has all the physical tools to succeed as a defensive end in the NFL.

With his long arms, Gross-Matos has a reach advantage in most of his matchups with offensive linemen, and he also has a huge tackling radius which allows him to play the read-option really effectively and wrap up quarterbacks.

Gross-Matos is a versatile player with experience as an inside and outside pass-rusher — he should be able to fit into a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme as a defensive end.

The Virginia-native racked up 9.5 sacks and 15 total tackles for loss in his junior season at Penn State as he helped lead one of the country’s top run defenses.

While Gross-Matos’ pass-rush moves aren’t elite, he has quick, strong hands that enable him to shed blocks at a very high level and clog running lanes.

Gross-Matos can use his speed to get to the outside of a tackle and is also a threat to rush to the inside. His athleticism allows him to excel in stunts and slants as he can cover horizontal distances quicker than most defensive linemen.

Gross-Matos garnered a lot of attention from opposing offensive lines, but one cause for concern was a seven game stretch in 2019 where the junior was only able to come up with two sacks.

Best Fit: Tennessee Titans

Already home to two defensive linemen from Penn State in Jack Crawford and DaQuan Jones, Gross-Matos would fit right in with the Titans.

Tennessee runs a base 3-4 defense and has holes to fill on the defensive front after Jurrell Casey departed for Denver in the offseason.

Gross-Matos could be moved around on the defensive line and even play as the pass rushing linebacker on the outside.