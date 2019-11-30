For the first 30 minutes of Penn State’s game against Rutgers, it appeared as if the Nittany Lions were still reeling from last weekend’s loss to Ohio State.

In fact, as both teams went into the locker room on Saturday, the hosts were clinging to a 7-3 lead and Beaver Stadium was nearly silent.

It wasn’t exactly an impressive second-half performance, but Penn State was ultimately able to pull away from a surprisingly upstart Scarlet Knights team, defeating the visitors 27-6 at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions improved to 10-2 with the victory, while Rutgers fell to 2-10 with the loss. The win puts Penn State in a position to earn a berth in a New Year’s Six bowl game, as the Nittany Lions finished in second place in the Big Ten East following the victory.

After suffering an injury in the loss to Ohio State, Sean Clifford did not dress for Saturday’s game, and Penn State turned its offense over to backup quarterback Will Levis.

Levis had great success in the third quarter against the Buckeyes, sparking the Nittany Lions’ offense on the ground, to the tune of 17 third-quarter points.

However, that was far from the case on Saturday.

Journey Brown finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns, but much of his productivity came in the game’s final two quarters.

Levis himself had 108 yards on the ground, including a 49-yard run in the second half, but Penn State’s offense was stuck in the mud for the opening 30 minutes.

Outside of a 76-yard touchdown drive, the hosts could only muster up a combined total of 73 yards on their other five drives of the first half.

While Penn State was running the ball well in between the tackles — thanks to another strong performance from Journey Brown — the passing game really suffered as Levis only attempted nine passes and finished with 21 passing yards through two quarters.

Levis would finish the game with just 81 passing yards on eight completions. He was visibly uncomfortable in the pocket for the entirety of the contest, and struggled to get the ball out of his when Rutgers brought pressure.

But the biggest play of the game for Levis, and the rest of Penn State’s offense came through the air.

With Penn State holding on to a 13-6 lead late in the third quarter, Levis picked up a snap that bounced off the turf and rolled out to his left, surveying the field in hopes of finding an open receiver.

As a Rutgers lineman closed in, Levis uncorked a deep ball for Jahan Dotson, who caught the pass and slipped past a handful of Scarlet Knight defensive backs on his way to the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown.

It was the longest passing touchdown of Levis’ career to date, and gave the Nittany Lions some much needed breathing room in the later stages.

Penn State went on to ice the game with an eight-play, 44 yard touchdown drive midway through the final quarter, stretching the margin to 27-6 and sending fans to the exits in Happy Valley.