As time continued to trickle down in Penn State’s Week 5 loss against Iowa, the Nittany Lions once again made a valiant effort to come back after being down big early.

After being benched last week in favor of backup Will Levis, quarterback Sean Clifford was brought into the game to provide the spark, as he attempted to regain any confidence he had prior to his shaky start in 2020.

The quarterback was able to use his arm effectively, something Levis had not done all day, and cut the deficit to 31-21 just as the fourth quarter was about to begin, in just two plays — both long passing touchdowns.

These two passes were the outlier for Clifford.

Overthrows and poor decisions once again plagued the redshirt junior quarterback, who in just over a quarter of football managed to turn the ball over twice, one going the other way for six.

So the only thing that can come out of this game, where both quarterbacks turned the ball over twice, is that Penn State is past a quarterback controversy, it has itself a quarterback mess.

Beginning with the guy who started Saturday afternoon, Levis did some encouraging things early on that gave the Nittany Lions some early optimism.

The redshirt sophomore was able to play his game, which is to run the football, and was effective in doing so.

He orchestrated a nice touchdown drive in the first quarter, but the problem with Levis in this offense run by new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, is it appears they don’t have faith in the Connecticut native to throw downfield.

Thus, Penn State’s offense becomes vanilla and very predictable, and Iowa was able to take advantage.

But what has been common between the two gunslingers is their turnover problems, which James Franklin credits as the biggest issue of the season right now.

“The whole reason for the change was the turnovers and then we made the change to go with Will,” Franklin said. “But then we started to turn the ball over again, and the whole reason for the change was, the turnovers.”

“I felt like we had to do something [and going] back to Sean initially helped us, but then turnovers came back again.”

That turnover margin for Penn State currently sits at an ugly minus-9 and is a huge part of why the confidence of both quarterbacks seems to be lacking.

While the play and execution of the two quarterback’s continue to go into a tailspin, the Nittany Lion roster hasn't given up on its quarterbacks.

Tight end Brenton Strange, who will be the team’s starting tight end moving forward, with the season ending surgery to Pat Freiermuth, says the team has to perform, regardless of who is under center.

“I don't know about the other guys but for me [the quarterbacks] are not really a problem,” Strange said. “I practice with both [of them] in practice so I’m comfortable with both, they can do great things.”

But while the players feel comfortable with both quarterbacks at the helm, does the coaching staff feel the same?

Kirk Ciarrocca and the rest of the offensive staff clearly have no confidence in the throwing ability of Will Levis, considering in almost every high leverage situation, the staff went with a quarterback draw or run up the middle.

And when Clifford came in, it just seemed as if they were hoping for a prayer, but in reality expected the turnover issues to continue.

So as Penn State tries to sort through one of the most adversity-filled seasons in the program’s history, it will have to experiment with some different things moving forward.

That includes the quarterback position, as the Nittany Lions have two raw, dual-threat quarterbacks within the program.

Waiting in the wings are TaQuan Roberson or Micah Bowen, who could wind up getting their shots by the end of the year.

But Saturday, Roberson was inactive due to an undisclosed reason, so that avenue may be dried up as well with just three games to play.

Bowens, a true freshman, likely needs to grow as a passer along with Roberson, but if it doesn’t affect eligibility, it may be time to give him a shot considering how bleak this offense looks.

Even as the game was coming to an end, former Nittany Lion Matt Millen said on BTN’s broadcast that frankly “they don’t have the personnel for the offense they run.”

So going with a quarterback of a different style may end up being what a struggling team like this needs, not just for this year, but to gain some sort of confidence as the program looks ahead to 2021.

Breakout wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has performed despite the struggles of his quarterbacks, emphasized the importance of having confidence in a quarterback and the receivers are going to have to continue to make plays as well.

“Whoever's out there on the field, we're just gonna have trust in them that's all we can do, we just got to make plays,'' Dotson said. “We know they're gonna get the ball to us. We’re gonna make plays and move forward with whoever is starting.”

