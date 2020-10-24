With time waning in the first half, Jake Pinegar prepared for a 25-yard field goal after Lamont Wade recovered a fumble.

Pinegar would’ve put Penn State within one score of Indiana as the teams headed into the locker room.

The ball snapped near the left hash of the eight-yard line, Jordan Stout held the ball as Pinegar wound up to power the ball through the uprights.

Except that ball didn’t go through the uprights. It hit the left post, bouncing to the turf of Memorial Stadium.

And it wasn’t the first or last time Penn State experienced a miscue on special teams in its 36-35 loss to Indiana on Saturday.

James Franklin’s squad first experienced a special teams mishap midway through the first quarter, when Drew Hartlaub committed a kick catching interference penalty to give Indiana an extra 15-yards of field position.

The Nittany Lions missed all three of their field goals — from 25, 47 and 57 yards — leaving a potential nine points on the board.

Pinegar missed the two shorter kicks, while Stout was unable to match his program record on the 57-yarder near the end of regulation.

Stout’s 57-yard miss was just the second miss of his Penn State career, previously having just one miss from 52 yards out against Maryland in 2019.

In a controversial overtime loss, Penn State’s unclaimed points on special teams weren’t just a stroke of bad luck nor an unfortunate coincidence. They were caused by a lack of execution.

“We had some things on special teams. We didn’t kick the ball necessarily well on PATs and field goals,” Franklin said. “And we just weren’t as clean as we need to be returning punts and kickoffs.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Prior to the Nittany Lions’ game against the Hoosiers, Pinegar had missed just five field goals in his two-year career in the blue and white uniform.

Saturday was the first time he missed multiple field goals since going 3-for-5 against Wisconsin in November 2018.

But his transgressions weren’t the only ones that impacted Penn State on Saturday.

“There were a lot of plays throughout that game that we would’ve liked to have been different,” Franklin said.

Pinegar’s two missed kicks matched the amount of misses Penn State tallied a season ago, when the team went 13-for-15.

Senior safety Lamont Wade muffed a kick return early in the second quarter that gave the Penn State offense an abysmal starting field position at the 5-yard line after the captain picked up the ball and ran horizontally for little gain.

“My first time back there, I started looking ahead too early,” Wade said. “I got too excited and I can’t do that.That’s all on me, I gotta get that right.”

The Nittany Lions’ sole silver lining on special teams came in the opening moments of the affair when Devyn Ford returned the kickoff for 28 yards before being dropped at the 36-yard line.

As special teams coordinator Joe Lorig looks to tighten some loose threads before Penn State plays Ohio State on Halloween next weekend, Franklin looks back at his team’s overall performance as uncharacteristic of a winning program.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t play well enough to win,” Franklin said. “And that’s in all three phases.”