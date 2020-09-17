When James Franklin received the official word on Wednesday that the Big Ten would be resuming play in late October, he was excited to have the opportunity to coach his team on the field in 2020.

But at the same time, he remembered one crucial piece to Penn State’s roster was missing — linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons made the decision to officially opt out on August 6th and declared for the NFL Draft as the Big Ten still had not decided on a clear plan for the upcoming season.

Now though, with the start of the 2020 campaign planned for October 23-24, Franklin is looking for a way to bring his former consensus All-American back to the team.

“You always keep the door open,” Franklin said. “But I think there's obviously a big difference between somebody that opted out a week ago, compared to somebody that opted out multiple weeks ago. It just makes it more complicated.”

Even though it may not be easy to convince Parsons to come back, there is no guarantee that he would even be allowed to due to NCAA rules about hiring an agent.

According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, Parsons has already signed with an agent as he planned on using this time to prepare for the 2021 draft.

Opt-outs, per @NFLPA records ...Signed w/agents: Penn State LB Micah Parsons; Michigan WR Nico Collins, OT Jalen Mayfield, CB Ambry Thomas; Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman; Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater.Unsigned: Ohio State G Wyatt Davis, CB Shaun Wade; Purdue WR Rondale Moore. https://t.co/QKWK38LWiH — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 16, 2020

But like Parsons, there are other star players who may want to return after making their initial decision to leave; that includes Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis.

While both players may look to come back and contribute to their schools this year, Wyatt hasn't signed with an agent while Parsons has, making the process a bit more difficult for the Nittany Lion.

So what the Harrisburg native and Franklin will have to do is challenge the NCAA, into allowing players who’ve signed with agents to opt back in and play this season.

“I'm gonna try to see if there's a way we can work it out and get him back here if it's in everybody's best interest,” Franklin said, “most importantly Micah’s.”

Even if this all works out despite the challenges that Parsons as well as the program face, there is still a very good chance that the would-be junior sticks with his first decision.

Considering he is already a top linebacker on NFL draft boards and has almost nothing to prove with playing one more season, it may not benefit him from a career standpoint to play another season in Happy Valley.

But his coach still feels like Parson could thrive at Penn State and he was excited to share the news about the new season with him once he got the details.

“It was pretty fun. You know, hitting Micah up right after it happened and watching all the fans go crazy,” Franklin said. “So we'll see what happens and how it all plays out.”

