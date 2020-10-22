As Penn State arrives at Memorial Stadium a few hours before kickoff on Saturday, the stadium will be quiet.

There will be no fans waiting for the Nittany Lions to get off the bus, nor will there be tailgates across the campus in Bloomington, Indiana.

And for captain and center Michal Menet, this means he will miss out on his tradition of seeing his family before the game on Saturday as the players walk into the stadium.

“I’ve been able to see them there, give them a big hug, and all that kind of stuff,” Menet said.

The scene will be vastly different as Penn State opens its season against Indiana, as the Big Ten conference ruled no fans will be in attendance at games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This kind of takes it back to pure football. We’re not playing for all the eyes that are on us,” specialist Jordan Stout said. “We’re playing for our teammates, and I think this is gonna be really interesting to see how people react.”

However, players' families will be able to attend games this season, something Menet is excited for.

“My parents are going to get to every game they can,” Menet said. “I know they’re going to Indiana, so I’ll be excited to see them there.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football’s newest captains honored to lead the Nittany Lions With Penn State's first football game set for Saturday, the excitement in the air is real as players, coaches and fans gear up for a return to…

While James Franklin supports the conference’s decision to allow families into the stadiums, he also knows it could create a risk with the coronavirus as players interact with their families after the games.

In order to mitigate risk, Franklin asked parents of student-athletes to get tested before attending games, wear masks and social distance, to avoid any outbreaks.

“We have to do a great job of managing that,” Franklin said. “We’ve heard of another program that had a few positives, and that’s what it was from — dinner after a game or an interaction after a game.”

According to a release from Ohio State, the Big Ten has provided each school with crowd noise tracks that will not play higher than 70 decibels during the game and can be increased to 90 decibels during celebration moments, like a touchdown or turnover.

According to Menet, Penn State has spent the week practicing to this crowd noise at the level it will be played on Saturday.

“It’s definitely going to be different, but I think we’re gonna be just as prepared as anybody else in the country — if not the most prepared — because that’s kind of how we’ve been practicing,” Menet said. “Coach Franklin takes pride in making practice as much like a game as it can be.”

But as much as the Penn State coaching staff can prepare its players, there is going to be a different feel in the stadium all season long.

The key will be making sure the Nittany Lions don’t let it impact them as they will be missing out on energy from the crowd.

“We’re definitely going to miss that this year, but I think just the energy that we’re going to be able to pour into each other on the sidelines and before the game is going to be key for us,” Menet said.

And for captain and linebacker Jesse Luketa, he is ready to hype up his teammates throughout the game.

“Our 107k fans, we love them, we rely on them. But regardless, we are going to find ways to feed off of each other,” Luketa said. “We are going to make sure the guys on the field, they can feed off it and maximize it.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football’s offensive line looking to build off of experience in 2020 Penn State boasts one of the most terrifying run games in the Big Ten with the fourth best rushing numbers in the conference a season ago — a …

Stout said the lack of fans won’t change anything from a kicking perspective for him, but he will miss the fans’ presence.

“For me, it doesn’t change anything. When there are a lot of fans, I know my adrenaline’s up,” Stout said. “I feel like I kick the ball a little farther, but all I need is my teammates out there with me and I’ll be able to do anything I’m supposed to be able to do.”

On the offensive line, Menet said not having fans will make it easier to communicate with his teammates, sometimes even easier than at practice.

“It’s gonna be a ton easier to communicate,” Menet said. “It’s probably going to be harder [to communicate] in practice with how loud we play the music sometimes.”