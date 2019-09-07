James Franklin Walk around
Head coach James Franklin greets event staff before the game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. 

 Caitlin Lee

Second Quarter 

An extended drive for Buffalo ends in a 42-yard field goal. Penn State leads 7-3 with 9:42 remaining in the second quarter. 

Buffalo's first drive of the quarter has taken the Bulls into Penn State territory. 

First Quarter 

Penn State leads 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter. 

Penn State is forced to punt again as the Nittany Lions are once again stopped on 3rd down. 

The touchdown grab was the first of Jahan Dotson's career. 

Buffalo misses a 49-yard field goal as Penn State continues to lead 7-0 with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter. 

Matt Meyers finds Antonio Nunn for a gain of 42 yards to the Penn State 33-yard line. 

Penn State leads Buffalo 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.

Cam Brown forces a Buffalo fumble on 3rd down and Penn State recovers the ball in Bulls territory. 

Penn State punts on its opening drive of the contest. 

The Nittany Lions force a Buffalo punt on the Bulls opening drive.

Jordan Stout blasts the opening kick through the end zone for a touchback. 

Pregame

Penn State and Buffalo are set for a 7:30 kickoff.

Check out this week's Versus thread to get prepared for this evening's game.

