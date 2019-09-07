Second Quarter

An extended drive for Buffalo ends in a 42-yard field goal. Penn State leads 7-3 with 9:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Buffalo's 18 play drive ends with a field goal — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 8, 2019

Buffalo's first drive of the quarter has taken the Bulls into Penn State territory.

Buffalo catches Penn State off guard with a screen pass on third and 18. Penn State can't give plays up like that. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 8, 2019

Buffalo converts another 3rd and short, and they cross midfield at the 49 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 8, 2019

First Quarter

Penn State leads 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

Ki-Jana Carter and Kerry Collins are back at Beaver Stadium and gets a nice ovation from the crowd — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 8, 2019

Penn State leads after @H55ZY's first career touchdown reception pic.twitter.com/xH9bOPRPXa — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 8, 2019

Buffalo had 119 yards of offense in the first quarter to Penn State's 56 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 8, 2019

Penn State is forced to punt again as the Nittany Lions are once again stopped on 3rd down.

Penn State is seeing the difference athletically between Idaho and Buffalo early. It's a bit of a reality check for the Nittany Lions as not everything looks perfect — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 8, 2019

Lot of running from Sean Clifford on that brief Penn State drive, with little success to show for it. It will be interesting to see if Clifford will continue to use his legs as the season progresses — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 8, 2019

The touchdown grab was the first of Jahan Dotson's career.

Buffalo misses a 49-yard field goal as Penn State continues to lead 7-0 with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Matt Meyers finds Antonio Nunn for a gain of 42 yards to the Penn State 33-yard line.

True freshman Keaton Ellis got beat deep on that one, tried to recover and disrupt the catch but he was too late. Big play for Buffalo — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 7, 2019

Penn State leads Buffalo 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.

Sean Clifford drops a dime to Jahan Dotson and Penn State strikes first. That marks Dotson's second catch on the year and first TD — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 7, 2019

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATESean Clifford finds Jahan Dotson alone in the end zone, and Penn State takes advantage of the turnover pic.twitter.com/VvxeTX0WvQ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 7, 2019

Cam Brown forces a Buffalo fumble on 3rd down and Penn State recovers the ball in Bulls territory.

Jaret Patterson fumbles and Cam Brown recovers at the Buffalo-37 yard line pic.twitter.com/7Q72Lr733b — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 7, 2019

Penn State punts on its opening drive of the contest.

The Nittany Lions force a Buffalo punt on the Bulls opening drive.

Jordan Stout blasts the opening kick through the end zone for a touchback.

Pregame

Buffalo has won the toss and will receive — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 7, 2019

Penn State and Buffalo are set for a 7:30 kickoff.

