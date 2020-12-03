After an 0-5 start and abysmal offensive production, Penn State fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the quarterback position.

Mainly, the discussions revolved around second-year starter Sean Clifford.

Thus far, the Cincinnati native has had a turnover-riddled season, with 10 total turnovers through the first five games of his redshirt junior campaign.

Fans weren’t the only ones who weren’t satisfied with Clifford’s play in his second season captaining the Nittany Lion offensive unit.

The coaching staff was too.

Clifford lost his starting gig against Iowa as redshirt sophomore Will Levis made his first career start under center for James Franklin.

But — as has been a common theme this season for Penn State quarterbacks — Levis also disappointed, later being pulled himself in favor of Clifford in the same game.

Clifford provided an instant spark for the Nittany Lion offense that was previously struggling, throwing two quick touchdown passes for a total of 96 yards against the stout Hawkeye defense.

The Iowa lead proved to be insurmountable, and Clifford turned the ball over twice, but his spot as the starter was justified with his better control than Levis in the pocket.

Penn State reaped the rewards of staying with the Cincinnati native against Michigan last Saturday.

Clifford finished 17-for-28 with 163 yards passing in the Nittany Lions’ first win of 2020, but the real impact was made with his legs, as he rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown.

And he knew what he and his teammates were capable of from the get-go.

“I have not and will never doubt myself,” Clifford said after Penn State’s win over Michigan. “I know how hard this team works and how hard I work, so there’s not one person or anybody who can tell me differently.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Clifford commanded the offense as Penn State picked up its second-highest point total of the campaign, behind only the season-opening 36-35 overtime loss to Indiana.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Will Fries has protected Clifford’s right side ever since the quarterback became the starter a season ago, and he was energized to be a part of a threatening offense against the Wolverines.

“Being able to run the ball and Sean getting his confidence back during our first drive was really huge for our success during the game,” Fries said. “No matter who’s in there, we’re gonna protect their butts off.”

Clifford led the Nittany Lions on a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the opening minutes of the affair to set the tone in a once traditionally tough road environment at the Big House.

In his six appearances this season, Clifford’s performance against the Wolverines was the first time in which the second-year starting quarterback didn’t register a single turnover.

Now, as the Nittany Lions prepare to head to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers, the team has found its quarterback in someone who has now started 17 career games for James Franklin.

Everyone on the offense is behind their field general after seeing the show he put on at Michigan.

As junior linebacker and fellow team captain Jesse Luketa watched from the sidelines during Clifford’s command of drives in Ann Arbor, he was impressed and relieved to see the No. 14 of old leading the offensive battalion.

“[Clifford] went out there and he was very poised,” Luketa said. “It was really exciting to see him out there and get back to playing like himself.”

Clifford’s 163-yard day in the air against the Wolverines allowed him to surpass 4,000 career yards passing, good for 12th in program history.

Defensive lineman Fred Hansard didn’t have to look at just Clifford’s poise in between the white lines to have trust in the redshirt junior to navigate the offense — he lives with him.

“Sean Clifford’s my roommate, that’s my brother — I never criticize him and never put him down,” Hansard said. “I was there for him.”

With just two more games on the Big Ten regular season schedule before conference championship weekend, Penn State is rallying behind its quarterback, even if there has been adversity along the way.

“We trust our own,” Hansard said. “We believe in him, I believe in him and I love him like a brother.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE