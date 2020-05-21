Shane Simmons’ college career hasn’t gone the way many predicted it would four years ago, when he was a highly-touted defensive end prospect.

At the athletic powerhouse that is DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, Simmons played alongside the likes of Ohio State’s Chase Young and Maryland’s Anthony McFarland — both of whom were drafted in this year’s NFL draft, and both of whom were ranked lower than Simmons coming out of high school.

Simmons was ranked the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2016 class by ESPN and was expected to be a future starter for Penn State’s defense.

Fast forward to the present day and Simmons is awaiting the start of his final season in Happy Valley with just one sack recorded in his career and even fewer starts.

“I would describe it as overcoming adversity,” Simmons said of his career to this point. “I started off as a huge recruit, high expectations, I... had a pretty good redshirt freshman year, and then all that other stuff popped up and I’ve been working and battling through all that.”

Among "all that other stuff" were battles with injuries that sidelined Simmons for multiple months, battles with teammates for vacant starting spots and a rollercoaster-like ride of highs and lows.

But Simmons still has another year to make an impact for the team and himself, and that’s what he has his eyes set on as the summer months lead into the fall.

“It’s not what I planned, but the story isn’t finished yet,” Simmons said. “I still believe that I can leave my mark at Penn State, and this is a really important year for me.”

And this season will be different from any other in which Simmons has played.

“I just graduated so I got that degree out the way,” Simmons said. “Now I can mainly focus on football and getting better.”

With the departure of Yetur Gross-Matos from the defensive line, Simmons has an increased opportunity to earn playing time for the upcoming season.

Simmons was listed right behind Jayson Oweh as the No. 2 defensive end opposite the side of Shaka Toney when Penn State released its 2020 spring depth chart.

Last season, Simmons was primarily listed at Gross-Matos’ backup and played rotational snaps, and he may have a similar role in 2020 due to the young talent the Nittany Lions have accumulated at the defensive end position.

Oweh and Adisa Isaac impressed in their limited snaps as freshman and have made the case for increased playing time moving forward.

“I’m really thinking both of them [Isaac and Oweh] are NFL caliber players,” Simmons said. “They are probably the fastest defensive ends that I have seen up close and played with — they’re strong, smart and they really know the game well too.”

As a senior who has been through it all with this Penn State team, Simmons understands the value of the cohesiveness within the group of defensive lineman.

“We have been through a lot together. On the field, off the field, personal stuff, everything,” Simmons said. “Everyone respects each others’ opinions and we only worry about our group, everything else will fall into place.”