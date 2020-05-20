In its 133 year history, Penn State has seen thousands of players don the blue and white on game days.

A few players, though, have set themselves apart as some of the best at their positions and had illustrious careers as Nittany Lions.

Below is the all-time starting lineup for Penn State’s offense.

Kerry Collins, Quarterback

There have been many great quarterbacks to take the field at Beaver Stadium, but it came down to Kerry Collins and Trace McSorley as the two finalists for the best Nittany Lion field general ever.

Although most of McSorley’s individual numbers are higher than Collins’, the latter accomplished something that set himself apart — he led his team to an undefeated season as a senior.

Collins came into his final year of play with just 2,625 passing yards in his career. He more than doubled that in his senior season, with 2,679 passing yards while completing 66.7% of his throws.

In his last game at Penn State, Collins capped off his Nittany Lion career with a Rose Bowl win over Oregon to complete the undefeated season.

Penn State finished No. 2 in the AP poll behind fellow undefeated team Nebraska.

Selected fifth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 NFL Draft, Collins threw for 40,922 passing yards for six teams in his career before hanging up his cleats in 2011.

Saquon Barkley, Running back

There has never been a player as dominant as Saquon Barkley in the history of Penn State football.

Originally committed to Rutgers, Barkley flipped to the Nittany Lions and made an immediate impact as a true freshman, earning second team All-Big Ten honors in his first season in Happy Valley.

Barkley’s best season came as a junior, where he ran for 1,271 yards while also pulling in 54 catches for 632 yards.

The Bronx, New York, native finished the season as a consensus All-American.

Selected with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley was named to the Pro Bowl after his rookie season while also being named NFL Rookie of the Year.

Ted Kwalick, Tight end

One of the older players on this list, Kwalick’s production at Penn State shouldn’t soon be forgotten.

Kwalick, who was on Joe Paterno’s first team as head coach, caught 86 passes for 1,343 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

He was also the first Nittany Lion to be named an All-American twice.

Kwalick’s ability to get down field showed in his three years at Penn State, averaging 15.6 yards per catch over the course of his career.

The Pittsburgh native didn’t stop there, though.

Kwalick was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and scored the first touchdown in Candlestick Park.

The three-time Pro Bowler won one Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders before retiring in 1977.

Bobby Engram, Wide receiver

Bobby Engram is the best wide receiver in Penn State history.

Engram, who won the first Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver, still holds Nittany Lion records for receiving yards with 3,026 and touchdown grabs with 31.

The three-time All-American was an important piece in the 1994 undefeated team, in which he racked up 34.7 percent of Penn State’s receiving yards.

Engram was selected with the 52nd overall pick in 1996 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and went on to play 14 professional seasons with three different teams.

The most decorated wide receiver to wear the blue and white is now the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen Robinson, Wide receiver

One of the last players to play for Paterno in 2011, Robinson was quickly thrust into the feature wide receiver role as a sophomore in 2012.

Robinson led the Big Ten in receiving yards (1,018), receiving touchdowns (11) and receptions (77) in his second season and was a vital piece of Bill O’Brien’s offense.

The pass catcher rounded out his Penn State career with 17 touchdowns and 2,479 receiving yards and was a consensus All-American in 2013 before electing to forgo his senior season.

Selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson, who now plays for the Chicago Bears, has been named to the Pro Bowl one time and was the co-leader for NFL receiving touchdowns in 2015.

DaeSean Hamilton, Wide receiver

DaeSean Hamilton was the most reliable offensive weapon in his time at Penn State.

Hamilton tallied 214 receptions in his career as a Nittany Lion, becoming the program’s only player to total 200-plus catches. He also ranks third in program history with 2,842 receiving yards.

A four-time academic All-Big Ten honoree, Hamilton averaged 16.2 yards per catch and caught nine touchdowns as a senior in 2017.

Hamilton was selected 113th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and has totaled 540 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his young professional career thus far.

Levi Brown, Left tackle

Levi Brown’s career as a blocker at Penn State can be characterized with just one word — consistent.

Brown played at least 600 snaps in each of his four seasons as a starter and was twice named to the All-Big Ten first team.

The Jacksonville, North Carolina, native was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and was the first Penn State offensive lineman selected in the first round of the draft since Jeff Hartings in 1996.

Mike Munchak, Left guard

Mike Munchak may be best known for his three seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, but his collegiate career was among the best of the best.

Munchak was a starter in two of his seasons at Penn State, as he missed the entire 1980 season due to a knee injury. After a solid senior year, he was named to the All-American second team.

Drafted eighth overall in the 1982 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, Munchak was a four-time All-Pro selection and was nominated to nine Pro Bowls.

Munchak is now the offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos.

Stefen Wisniewski, Center

Coming into his college career, Stefen Wisniewski had family ties to Penn State.

Wisniewski’s father, Leo Wisniewski, and uncle, Steve Wisniewski, both performed as Nittany Lions before going on to have fruitful professional careers.

The two-time All-Big Ten first team selection played at Penn State for three seasons before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Wisniewski has won two Super Bowls and has started 103 games in the NFL.

Jeff Hartings, Right guard

At the other guard position is Jeff Hartings, a player who anchored a gritty offensive line in the mid-1990s.

Hartings played at Penn State from 1992 to 1995 and was named a first-team All-American selection twice, achieving consensus status in his senior season.

The St. Henry, Ohio, native went on to play for two teams in the NFL and was nominated to the Pro Bowl twice.

Glenn Ressler, Right tackle

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001, Glenn Ressler is one of the most successful offensive linemen in Nittany Lion history.

Ressler won the Maxwell Award and was named a consensus All-American in 1964 before being drafted by the Baltimore Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft.

Ressler obtained one Super Bowl ring and was named a second-team All-Pro in 1968.