Sahaydak kicking field goal
Courtesy of Ashley Hacker via Sander Sahaydak

One Penn State commit isn’t taking time off this summer.

Kicker Sander Sahaydak, who committed to the Nittany Lions on April 29, posted a video on Twitter that shows him hitting five straight 60-yard field goals through the uprights on Thursday.

A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Sahaydak is a 5-star recruit according to Kohl’s Kicking Camps.

The video is the third that Sahaydak has posted showing off his leg since committing to Penn State. He previously posted a video of himself drilling a 70-yarder and another video of himself hitting five straight 62-yarders.

