One Penn State commit isn’t taking time off this summer.

Kicker Sander Sahaydak, who committed to the Nittany Lions on April 29, posted a video on Twitter that shows him hitting five straight 60-yard field goals through the uprights on Thursday.

A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Sahaydak is a 5-star recruit according to Kohl’s Kicking Camps.

The video is the third that Sahaydak has posted showing off his leg since committing to Penn State. He previously posted a video of himself drilling a 70-yarder and another video of himself hitting five straight 62-yarders.