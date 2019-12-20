The end of the regular season was a difficult one for Sean Clifford.

The beginning of the year saw great promise from the first-year starter, but the last few weeks of the season saw a battered and bruised quarterback struggle from time to time.

The wear and tear caused him to miss the regular season finale against Rutgers, and there was certainly a question regarding his status for next week’s Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

But it looks like he’ll be good to go.

“We expect Sean to be 100 percent,” James Franklin said at Wednesday's Bowl Media Day. “He's not full right now. He's taking most of the reps but he's not 100 percent right now, but we anticipate him being 100 percent. He's better right now than he was at the end of the year.”

Clifford is still feeling the effects of his injury, but he’s working hard to get fully healthy.

Many of his teammates see his determination to get back on the field, but they want to see a healthy Clifford out there.

“You guys all know Sean, he's a competitor. He always wants to be out there,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “But the main thing is getting him back to 100% and making sure that he's ready to play in the bowl game at 100%. So having him take limited reps and stuff like that, that's been great for us, because we can still get that full speed work with him. And then again, he's recovering at the same time.”

Will Levis came in against Rutgers and did his job to get the win, but the offense certainly was not as explosive as it was in the beginning of the year.

That was a trend starting with the Minnesota game, where Clifford says his injury troubles started.

“Definitely near the end of the season, I just was not playing the same,” Clifford said. “Endurance wise my speed was not there, and it probably started a lot at the Minnesota game. That was when I started having most of my issues and then just carried on from there, Indiana, Ohio State and I was really battling a lot of pain.”

When he was sidelined against Rutgers, he traded in his starting quarterback responsibilities to be Levis’ No. 1 fan.

“When he was out he was very supportive of Will [Levis],” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “He was always there and he was pushing Will to be better.”

Clifford added: “Will took care of business against Rutgers, which was awesome. The team rallied around him. I’m really happy for him.”

Even with Levis filling in successfully in his absence, it looks like Clifford will be healthy enough to lead Penn State onto the field at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Franklin says that the Ohio native has looked good in practice, but KJ Hamler knows if he can’t go, they’ll do it for him.

“I'll tell him all the time, ‘don't stress it, we got you,’” Hamler said. “We don't need him hurting even worse or something like that, something of that nature. Do what you gotta do to get recovered. If you come back, you come back, if you don’t, we’ll handle it.”

With Clifford and running back Noah Cain looking like they’ll both be back for the Cotton Bowl, which would make the offense the healthiest it’s been since early in the season.

And that was when they were the most explosive.

“We saw at the beginning of the year we were putting up huge numbers like against Maryland…” Dotson said. “With everyone healthy, we can be very dangerous.”

The last two months haven’t been easy for Clifford, but leading Penn State onto the field at the bowl game might make it all worth it.

“The month of December and January and my family was all football, especially college football, just watching all the games, dreaming about being in situations like this,” Clifford said. “And now being here in a in a New Year’s Six bowl. We've been here three out of four years now, but I'm definitely not taking it for granted.”

“I'm really excited about the opportunity that we have, the Cotton Bowl is a great bowl, very prestigious, and a great place, Jerry's world. Pretty excited to get down there so I’m excited to get going.”