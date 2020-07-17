Iowa, Pat Freiermuth (87)
Another Penn State player has been named to an award watch list prior to the 2020 season.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was named to the Mackey Award watch list, an award given to the nation's top tight end.

Last season, Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant received the award while Freiermuth was surprisingly absent from the semifinalists after a dominant season.

After the sophomore tight end's three touchdown performance against Michigan State, the Mackey Award named Freiermuth the John Mackey Tight End of the Week.

Freiermuth has since stated that he believes he was snubbed from the award last season where he recorded 43 receptions for 503 yards and seven touchdowns.

