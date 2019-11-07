Penn State’s second bye week may have come at the perfect time.

From added rest to recruiting trips, the Nittany Lions took full advantage of the extra time off.

After a grueling October schedule that included trips to Kinnick Stadium and East Lansing, as well as a home date with Michigan, one could see why the week off is much needed.

Rest and Recovery

Football is a game of attrition, and eight games into a season there aren’t many things more valuable than rest.

“Rest and recovery was probably the biggest thing.” Franklin said about the bye week.

Against Michigan State, John Reid and Noah Cain were banged up and didn’t see a whole lot of playing time outside of the opening quarter. But James Franklin noted that he expects the two to be ready for the matchup in Minnesota on Saturday.

“I just spent a lot more time in the film room with my teammates and the recovery beds,” Yetur Gross-Matos said. “Taking advantage of having that chance to get some rest.”

Gross-Matos, Reid and Cain aren’t the only ones reaping the benefits of recovery, pretty much everyone is, whether that be physically or mentally.

“I did a lot of [regeneration] and got in the tubs and got massages and stuff, took care of my body,” Journey Brown said. “Got in the sauna and sweated a little bit,I did a lot of preparing my body, then I went home, saw my mom, my little sister and a lot of my friends and stuff. It was good. Got re-booted physically and mentally.”

Game planning

The matchup against Minnesota was highly anticipated after both teams improved to 8-0, but with Penn State moving into the No. 4 spot of the College Football Playoff rankings and an extra week to let the suspense build, this game has an anticipation unlike any other up to this point in the season.

The preparation for a quality Golden Gophers side has been a main focus for the Nittany Lions over the past week.

“From a coaching staff perspective, we were able to go back and study some of our tendencies, self-scout ourselves and then we did a little bit of self-scouting across the ball,” Franklin said. “So to allow our offensive guys to look at our defense and vice versa, same with special teams.”

One of the biggest challenges that Minnesota brings is its offensive line, one of the biggest and best in the Big Ten and maybe even the country.

Penn State’s defensive line, which is without starting defensive tackle Antonio Shelton per suspension, used the extra time to plan for the Gopher’s offensive line and adjust rotations.

“I think you'll see probably P.J. and Rob [Windsor] get about 15 more reps a game. Could be 20. Probably 15 more reps in this game. We think that they can handle that,” Franklin said. “Obviously, you'll see a little bit more Fred [Hansard] and a little bit more Judge [Culpepper] and some of the other guys. That's going to be a big storyline for this game. I don't think we've seen an O-Line like this this year, but I'd also make the argument that I don't know if they have seen a D-Line like us before.”

Recruiting

While it was a more relaxing week than usual for the players, that may not have been the case for the coaching staff.

Any extended off time during the season is just another time slot to be filled with recruiting efforts.

“You get the morning a little bit, and then some of the coaches weren't on the road on Saturday, so they were able to have Saturday with their families, but I was on the road and some of the other coaches were on the road,” Franklin said. “Not as much [family time] as you would think. It's funny how many times people text me, family or friends, and say, ‘hey, what are you doing for your off-week?’ But it's not really like that for us.”

The sacrifices made to spend the off week pursuing the future of this football team seem to be worth it in hindsight for Franklin and his staff.

“I thought we had a really good bye week, got a lot done.” Franklin said. “Got a lot done here in Happy Valley. Got a lot done all over the country from one coast to the other and then were able to get back here this week.”

Running backs coach JaJuan Seider showed his excitement for the week of recruiting on Twitter.

When you down south and still scoring!!! pic.twitter.com/EalPiqTbac — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) October 31, 2019

From that, it seems like the time on the road was well spent for the coaching staff.

During the week, Theo Johnson, a four-star tight end out of Ontario, announced that he will make his commitment decision on November 18 — Penn State is one of the five schools in the running for the Canadian.

The timing of the bye week and the announcement may have just been a coincidence, but who knows?