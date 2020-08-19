Penn State Athletics has reported one additional positive coronavirus test in its latest round of testing.

For the period of Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, Penn State Athletics conducted 230 coronavirus tests, with four results still pending.

As of Aug. 19, there have now been nine positive tests results out of 790 tests conducted among student-athletes since they returned to campus in early June.

“Individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point,” Penn State said in a release. “In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

“We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.”

Penn State will now release unaggregated test information on a weekly basis.