Penn State’s situation at running back for the 2020 season now looks drastically different, just less than a week before its first game against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions announced running back Journey Brown is being treated for an undisclosed medical condition that was discovered during the offseason, and he will potentially miss the entire 2020 season.

Brown was the clear No. 1 option at running back heading into this season following a breakout second half of the 2019 season, where he finished with 934 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions are now tasked with replacing their leading rusher for the third straight season, after the departures of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders in years prior.

But Penn State has the luxury of returning two running backs who saw decent field time last year, in Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

The beginning of the 2019 season consisted of a rotation between Brown, Cain and Ford, before Brown broke out as the clear favorite for the running back position. But at one point, it looked like Cain was going to be that guy.

Cain’s best performances came against Purdue and Iowa — the only two games where he carried the ball at least 10 times, and the only two games where he eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground.

Cain’s production tailed off after that, largely due to an injury that sidelined him for multiple games.

Now that Brown is out, Cain should be getting the largest share of carries for Penn State’s offense — and when he did that last year, he proved that his style as a power-runner was suitable to sustain drives and pick up consistent yardage.

Ford should provide needed depth and a different style of running back behind Cain, as Ford is more of a shifty and versatile back.

Ford showed that in his first appearance for the Nittany Lions last season against Idaho, where he ran for over 100 yards, most of which came on a single 81-yard touchdown run.

Ford and Cain were both 4-star recruits when they came to Penn State as true freshmen last season, and the Nittany Lions have another pair of 4-star running backs joining them this season in Caziah Holmes and Keyvonne Lee.

This season is unique in that it won’t count toward a player's four years of eligibility, so the offensive coaching staff won’t have to worry about limiting the playing time of these freshmen to preserve their potential redshirt seasons.

Holmes will likely be a part of a three running back rotation, similar to what Penn State did last season, and what new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca did at Minnesota.

Ciarrocca’s offense last season saw three different running backs eclipse the 400-yard mark on the ground, with the Gophers’ top rusher, Rodney Smith, racking up over 1,100 yards.

The loss of Journey Brown is a potential huge blow for the Nittany Lions’ offense. But even with his absence, Penn State has more certainty at the running back position than it did a year ago with the experience of Cain and Ford.

