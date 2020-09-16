Penn State Logo
Just a week after it was announced Brandon Taylor is no longer a member of the Penn State program after violating team rules, the freshman has entered the transfer portal.

Lions247’s Sean Fitz first reported Taylor’s presence in the transfer portal on Wednesday, 11 days removed from the announcement of his departure from the Nittany Lion program.

A native of Lima, Ohio, Taylor was a 3-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and was one of seven defensive lineman in the past cycle for James Franklin.

