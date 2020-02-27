James Franklin’s latest contract extension was meant to quell the annual rumors that emerge each December about the Penn State head coach being linked to other top-tier jobs around the country — Florida State, USC, Texas A&M, etc.

Franklin has continuously reiterated his desire to remain in Happy Valley, but yet rumors continued to resurface. Some speculated that it was just Franklin trying to gain leverage in order to get more money for his assistants and facilities upgrades.

Whether or not Franklin had any real interest in even looking at other jobs, there was certainly some unrest within the Nittany Lion fanbase that Franklin might already have one foot out the door.

But the contract extension he signed in December, which runs through the 2025 season, was supposed to mitigate those concerns. For a while, it worked.

Then the terms of the contract were released on Wednesday morning.

Under this new deal, Franklin is only getting a slight bump in pay by the end of the contract — he’s actually now making less in 2020 than he did in 2019 — and the buyout numbers, while increased, certainly won’t be a deterrent for the types of programs that would be pursuing him anyway.

You can find a list ranking the highest paid college football coaches at a variety of places on the internet, but I’ll break it down in simple terms for you.

Franklin’s 2019 salary of $5.6 million ranked him 11th in the nation. That’s the third-highest in the Big Ten behind Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and Jeff Brohm at Purdue (Ryan Day is getting an extension from Ohio State that could put his annual salary higher than Franklin’s).

Since 2016, Penn State is 42-11, including three 11-win seasons, a Big Ten title and both Fiesta and Cotton Bowl victories. Of the 10 programs whose coach made more than Franklin in 2019, only four — Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma — have a better record since 2016.

The worst of the bunch is Purdue, who paid Brohm $6.6 million to go 4-8 last season, bringing the Boilermakers’ record to 20-30 over the last four seasons.

The fact that Franklin’s new contract will see him make a maximum of $6.5 (not including bonuses) by the end of the deal is an absolute steal for Penn State.

This makes me wonder what exactly Franklin and his agent were negotiating for in this latest extension. Obviously, we won’t know how much more money will be allocated to pay assistant coaches and what facilities upgrades could be in the works, but it seems like Franklin left a lot of annual salary on the table, compared to the way the market has been trending in recent years.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Who knows, Franklin and Penn State may renegotiate a new deal a few years down the road and he’ll get a bump in salary that accurately reflects his place among the elite college football coaches around the country. He’s yet to play out either of his first two contracts at Penn State, so that seems likely.

Regardless, Penn State fans were hoping for security with Franklin’s new contract.

But the terms of this contract likely won’t stop those rumors from swirling at the end of each year.