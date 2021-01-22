Michigan, Wide receiver TJ Jones (10)
Buy Now

Wide receiver TJ Jones (10) dances after the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. No. 7 Penn State defeated No. 16 Michigan 28-21.

 Caitlin Lee

A busy offseason continues for James Franklin’s program.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver TJ Jones entered the transfer portal Friday, a move first reported by 247Sports.

Jones has appeared in eight career games for the Nittany Lions but has yet to log any statistics to his credit in his college career.

A former 3-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rating, Jones originally committed to Penn State over Oregon, Texas A&M and Tennessee, among other schools.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags