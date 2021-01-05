His redshirt junior season concluded, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already being brought up as a contender for individual accolades next year.

Clifford was featured among 18 players in SportsBettingDime’s early Heisman Trophy odds, a list released Tuesday by the website.

The field general was given 90/1 odds to win the award behind other Big Ten names Michael Penix Jr. and Graham Mertz. Clifford's odds were the 16th best out of 18 players listed and 17th best overall, with odds for any non-quarterback coming in at ninth-best on the list at 15/1.

Clifford finished his 2020 campaign with 1,883 passing yards alongside 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State football running back Miles Sanders named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl One Penn Stater has taken an unusual route to be named to his first Pro Bowl.