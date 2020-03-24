Penn State’s spring barely got started as all spring sports and activities were canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But there’s still plenty to talk about.

The program released its first roster of the spring on Monday, and while there isn’t much breaking news off of it, there’s still plenty of interesting storylines to come out of it.

Here are some takeaways from the new roster:

Gordon changing positions

Trent Gordon had a big role last season at the cornerback position, with injuries affecting that position over the course of the season.

With players like John Reid leaving, there could have been an expectation that he would have a big impact in 2020.

While that still may be true, he’d be doing that from a different position.

The redshirt sophomore is listed as a safety on the roster.

Lamont Wade will return and be the leader of that position, but with Garrett Taylor graduating, it’ll likely be Gordon and Jaquan Brisker competing for reps next to him.

Slade on the move

Earlier this year it was reported that running back Ricky Slade had entered the transfer portal.

While he hasn’t announced a new home, Monday’s roster unveil confirms he’s on the move, as Slade is not listed on the roster.

The running back room is crowded, with Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford returning, and freshman Caziah Holmes is joining the fray.

Rookies’ new numbers

With the first roster, we now know the jersey numbers of Penn State’s newcomers.

Without spring ball and the Blue-White game, who knows when we’ll see these freshmen break out these new numbers on the field:

DT Cole Brevard- 95

OL Nick Dawkins - 66

WR Jaden Dottin - 19

LB Tyler Elsdon- 43

RB Caziah Holmes - 26

S Enzo Jennings - 15

CB Joe Johnson- 17

TE Theo Johnson - 84

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith - 13

DE Bryce Mostella - 33

DT Fatorma Mulbah - 54