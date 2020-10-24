After Penn State’s overtime loss on the road against Indiana, two words were common when James Franklin and his players were asked what went wrong — missed opportunities.

It’s easy to point to sophomore running back Devyn Ford’s decision to score a touchdown rather than run out the clock in what could have been the final moments of regulation, but outside of that there were countless errors that had the Nittany Lions fighting an uphill battle almost all game.

“There were a lot of plays throughout that game that we would have liked to have been different,” Franklin said. “My job as the head coach is to make sure everybody understands those situations and obviously, right there, that didn’t happen.”

Penn State’s offense put itself in position to score a handful of times throughout the game, but too often points evaded Franklin’s offense at the end of drives.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “We can’t get ourselves in that situation.”

Penn State went into halftime down 17-7 while leading in total yards (173-87), third down conversions (3-1) and time of possession (20:29-9:31).

The Nittany Lions’ drives in the first half and ended with — a touchdown, punt, interception, punt, interception, fumble and finally a missed field goal.

“We got ourselves good opportunities in the red area, in the fringe, we turned the ball over too many times,” Freiermuth said. “You can’t win the game by doing that.”

The first interception came on a screen pass that quarterback Sean Clifford threw over his running back’s head and into the arms of an Indiana defender at midfield.

“The first one was just a typical screen, it wasn’t the exact look I thought I’d get, but at the same time it was a stupid play,” Clifford said. “I shouldn’t have forced it, I should have just ate it, as we say — I think that was a big time game changer.”

Indiana took advantage of the short field and came away with a field goal.

The next drive Penn State ran just four plays before punting to the Hoosiers, and in turn they engineered a smooth 6-play drive for a touchdown — the momentum had flipped.

“It’s a combination of things, I don’t think our attention to detail was great, including mine, we started fast but we have to continue that mentality and continue that momentum,” Freiermuth said. “We clearly didn’t do that.”

The Nittany Lions got the ball back down 10-7 and it only got worse.

Three straight passing attempts went nowhere, and the third was another interception deep inside Penn State’s own territory.

“I just missed my target and you can’t do that in big games, especially against a team like Indiana, you can’t give them that easy field position,” Clifford said.

It took Indiana just two plays to score and extend their lead to 17-7.

“I felt comfortable the whole game but it was just a lack of focus on one or two plays, especially the two turnovers,” Clifford said. “With analytics, everybody talks about winning the turnover battle and I was careless with the ball on two plays.”

But the way Clifford and the offense bounced back from two bad series was looking like a potential bright spot for the Nittany Lions.

A 12-play drive spanning nearly six minutes brought them inside the 10-yard line, but when backup quarterback Will Levis entered the game for the second time on the drive — the first time he cost his team five yards on a delay of game penalty — he fumbled the ball on a read-option and the Hoosiers took over once again.

“I didn’t feel like we were comfortable on offense or in a rhythm in the first half,” Franklin said. “I think a lot of that is the quarterback, it’s just the nature of playing football and the nature of offensive football.”

More potential points were left on the board, another opportunity missed and it happened once more.

Penn State forced a fumble in the last moments of the first half and got a chance to get three points on the board with a field goal as time expired — Jake Pinegar missed it.

In the end, the Nittany Lions made so many mistakes and missed on so many opportunities that it was impossible to point to just one as to what made the difference.

“It’s not one play that loses the game,” Clifford said. “We always say one play can’t lose the game but one play can always win the game.”

