A former Penn State linebacker has decided to give his NFL career another shot.

Gerald Hodges, who retired last year, announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he intends to return to the NFL this season.

@NFL After getting a chance to be around my family and young children in my community. It has given me the charge and fire I needed to get back to doing what I love to do! I am beyond excited to make my return to the NFL. I truly missed the game last season. I am officially back! pic.twitter.com/RU40fC3Uhe — Gerald Hodges JR. (@g_hodges6) April 5, 2020

"After getting a chance to be around my family and young children in my community. It has given me the charge and fire I needed to get back to doing what I love to do," Hodges said in the tweet. "I am beyond excited to make my return to the NFL. I truly missed the game last season. I am officially back!"

Hodges came out of Penn State as a fourth round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Hodges also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals.

At Penn State, Hodges had 249 tackles in his four year career.