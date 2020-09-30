After weeks of speculation, the door has closed on the potential return of Micah Parsons to Penn State this fall.

James Franklin confirmed the decision of Parsons to not opt back into the 2020 season in a call with the media on Wednesday.

Franklin said there was a chance Micah would return after many other players in the Big Ten did so, but the timing of the decision made the transition difficult.

“I think there was a legitimate possibility for that happening,” Franklin said. “But as we continue to talk and continue to work with it, the timing of it made it challenging — he had been gone for so long.”

Parsons opted out of the 2020 season in early August before the Big Ten officially postponed the season on Aug. 11.

