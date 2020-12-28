As promised by James Franklin, Penn State has once again been active in the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions earned a commitment Monday from South Carolina cornerback Johnny Dixon.

I want to say I’m thankful for the staff at USC and my brothers that still play there. After a lot of thought and prayer Me and my family have made the decision for me to transfer and play for The Penn State University. #Weare #Nittanynation 🦁🤟🏾 @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/E9zEWOazTv — BET ON ME (@JohnnyDixon_) December 28, 2020

Dixon played in 10 games for the Gamecocks this season, including eight starts, and had 28 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Dixon will enter Penn State as a sophomore and will be reunited with former South Carolina assistant and current Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr..

Dixon joins former Baylor running back John Lovett as the second transfer to join the program this offseason.