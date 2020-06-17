Blue-White Game 2018, Michael Shuster (15)
Quarterback Michael Shuster (15) throws a pass during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Blue leads White at half 14-0.

 John Stinely

Old Dominion has added another former Penn Stater to its coaching staff.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Michael Shuster has taken a graduate assistant job with the Monarchs and will work closely with the quarterbacks, he announced on Wednesday.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten member, Shuster appeared in two games in his college career.

Shuster joins head coach Ricky Rahne, offensive line coach Kevin Reihner, wide receivers coach Mark Dupuis, special teams coordinator Kevin Smith, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, director of sports performance Dwight Galt IV and assistant director of football operations Tristin Iannone as former Penn Staters on the Old Dominion coaching staff.

