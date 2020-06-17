Old Dominion has added another former Penn Stater to its coaching staff.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Michael Shuster has taken a graduate assistant job with the Monarchs and will work closely with the quarterbacks, he announced on Wednesday.

I’m very excited to announce I have accepted an offensive graduate assistant position at Old Dominion University! Looking forward to working with this great staff and being able to coach this talented group of kids. #ReignOn @RickyRahne @CoachKCampbell @mark_dup @CoachRhinODU pic.twitter.com/KDpVIRYQaq — Michael Shuster (@M_ShusterODU) June 17, 2020

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten member, Shuster appeared in two games in his college career.

Shuster joins head coach Ricky Rahne, offensive line coach Kevin Reihner, wide receivers coach Mark Dupuis, special teams coordinator Kevin Smith, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, director of sports performance Dwight Galt IV and assistant director of football operations Tristin Iannone as former Penn Staters on the Old Dominion coaching staff.