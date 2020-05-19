Rutgers, Levis (7)
Penn State quarterback Will Levis has decided to give back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Levis is among a group of millennials that have helped kickstart the Makin’ Lemonade Fund, an organization which donates to The CDC Foundation, Feeding America and The Direct Relief Fund.

“Since the beginning of April I’ve been a part of this collection of young professionals and college students,” Levis said. “Our goal is to really make a positive impact on the world around us in this weird time we are facing,”

The group is encouraging that people take part in running challenges and pledge money toward the fund and Levis has decided to accept that.

He will be running five miles this weekend but wanted to make it a bit more interesting so the Connecticut native will be running it backwards.

