Second Quarter

It's been quite a while since Penn State has lost at home outside of Big Ten play.

A reminder: Penn State has not lost at home in nonconference play since the Nittany Lions fell to UCF in September of 2013 — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 14, 2019

The teams are tied at 10 at Halftime.

Stout nails a 57-yard field goal. The kick was the longest in Penn State history.

Pitt gets the sack on Clifford, bringing up 4th down from the 39 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Penn State will attempt a long field goal after Clifford is sacked.

A big catch-and-run from Ricky Slade brings Penn State into Pitt territory.

Ricky Slade breaks through here with a 40 yard catch-and-run — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

The ensuing kickoff results in some fireworks between the teams.

Hamler is brought down at the 13 yard line and we got some pushing and shoving after the whistle — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Micah Parsons getting into it with a couple Pitt players after the PAT, some of his teammates ushered him off the field before things escalated — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 14, 2019

The Panthers find the end zone, concluding a 78-yard drive.

The extra point is good, and Pitt goes 78 yards on 8 plays on that drive10-7 Pitt — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

Pickett continues to play well on this Pitt drive, moving the Panthers into the red zone.

Pickett finds Butler-Jenkins down to the 4 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

After a Penn State punt, Pitt is moving the ball down the field.

Penn State's defense has been able to get pressure, but Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is doing a great job rolling out and avoiding the pass rush. No sacks for either defense so far — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 14, 2019

Pickett with a nice pass to Tipton down to the Penn State 34 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Pitt has controlled the time of possession thus far.

Penn State's offense has run 19 playsPitt ran 18 plays on its last drive — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 14, 2019

Penn State's offense is scuffling this quarter.

With just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter, no Penn State receiver has more than one catch, and Clifford has only completed three total passes — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 14, 2019

Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal has made an appearance.

Bo Nickal is in the building along with the rest of Penn State wrestling, and he just gave an interesting WWE promo — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 14, 2019

The Panthers are on the board.

Pitt gets on the board with a 25-yard field goal7-3 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

Pitt is unable to convert on 3rd down, bringing up 4th and goal.

A screen pass goes backwards, bringing up 4th down and the field goal unit comes out — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Three more completions from Pickett moves the ball into the Penn State red zone.

Shaka Toney was inches away from a strip on that play, Pickett just got it off for a first down — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 14, 2019

Pitt with 1st and goal from the 9 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Pitt converts on a 3rd down to move the chains into Penn State territory.

Pickett with a 15 yard completion into Penn State territory — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

First Quarter

The opening quarter comes to a close with Pitt facing 3rd down.

Penn State is on top after one pic.twitter.com/sFJNn3hEHD — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

The Nittany Lions are forced to punt as their drive stalls in Pitt territory.

Sean Clifford has made some questionable decisions in the read option early on. Hasn't recognized when he needs to keep it and it has led lost yardage on a couple plays for his running backs — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 14, 2019

Clifford's pass is incomplete on 3rd down and Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

After Penn State gets the ball back on its own 2-yard line, KJ Hamler catches a 53-yard pass to bring the hosts into Pitt territory.

Hamler with a big catch and run, making a few players miss, bringing the ball to the Pitt 43 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Pitt is quickly forced to punt following the Penn State touchdown.

Pickett finds Taysir Mack a yard short of the 1st down, and Pitt will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Devyn Ford gets Penn State on the board with a 1-yard touchdown. 7-0 Nittany Lions

Penn State continues to be a quick-strike offense. That touchdown drive took just 2:02 off the clock, highlighted by Brown's massive run — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 14, 2019

DEVYN FORD PUNCHES IT INThe freshman scores from 1-yard out to give Penn State the lead pic.twitter.com/OwfqXyhltO — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

Journey Brown picks up 85 yards on 3rd down to keep Penn State's drive alive, and the Nittany Lions are in business in the red zone.

Journey Brown with a massive gain of 85 yards all the way to the Pitt 12-yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

The Panthers are forced to punt as Penn State's defends stands tall.

Micah Parsons has come to play todayHe had a TFL earlier in the drive and just deflected a pass that would've found an open Pitt receiver — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 14, 2019

Pickett fumbles but recovers it himself, bringing up 4th-and-7 from the 37 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Pitt converts a 3rd and long with a big completion to running back A.J. Davis.

Pickett finds AJ Davis on a screen pass for a gain of 48 down to the Penn State 40-yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Lamont Wade didn't have the best angle on his attempt to make the tackle, huge gain for Pitt on a long third down — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 14, 2019

The Panthers get the ball back deep in their own territory after the punt.

The Nittany Lions are forced to punt after Clifford is sacked.

Pitt blitzed Penn State on nearly every play that drive and the Nittany Lions just couldn't handle it — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) September 14, 2019

Penn State opens its first offensive series with a completion.

Freiermuth with a 16-yard gain on 1st down — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

The Nittany Lions force a punt on Pitt's opening drive.

John Reid makes an open field tackle on 3rd down, and Pitt will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) September 14, 2019

Jordan Stout blasts the opening kick through the end zone for a touchback.

Pregame

Penn State has won the toss and elected to defer.

Today will mark the first career start for Journey Brown.

Journey Brown is the starting RB today — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) September 14, 2019

Entry to Beaver Stadium is resumed. Kickoff is now set for 12:40 p.m.

UPDATE: The gates are now open. Game time is still scheduled for 12:40 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

Kickoff has been delayed due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

JUST IN: The game has been officially delayed — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

