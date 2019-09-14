Franklin Pitt
Second Quarter 

It's been quite a while since Penn State has lost at home outside of Big Ten play. 

The teams are tied at 10 at Halftime. 

Stout nails a 57-yard field goal. The kick was the longest in Penn State history. 

Penn State will attempt a long field goal after Clifford is sacked. 

A big catch-and-run from Ricky Slade brings Penn State into Pitt territory. 

The ensuing kickoff results in some fireworks between the teams. 

The Panthers find the end zone, concluding a 78-yard drive. 

Pickett continues to play well on this Pitt drive, moving the Panthers into the red zone. 

After a Penn State punt, Pitt is moving the ball down the field. 

Pitt has controlled the time of possession thus far. 

Penn State's offense is scuffling this quarter.

Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal has made an appearance. 

The Panthers are on the board. 

Pitt is unable to convert on 3rd down, bringing up 4th and goal. 

Three more completions from Pickett moves the ball into the Penn State red zone. 

Pitt converts on a 3rd down to move the chains into Penn State territory. 

First Quarter 

The opening quarter comes to a close with Pitt facing 3rd down. 

The Nittany Lions are forced to punt as their drive stalls in Pitt territory.  

After Penn State gets the ball back on its own 2-yard line, KJ Hamler catches a 53-yard pass to bring the hosts into Pitt territory. 

Pitt is quickly forced to punt following the Penn State touchdown. 

Devyn Ford gets Penn State on the board with a 1-yard touchdown. 7-0 Nittany Lions 

Journey Brown picks up 85 yards on 3rd down to keep Penn State's drive alive, and the Nittany Lions are in business in the red zone. 

The Panthers are forced to punt as Penn State's defends stands tall. 

Pitt converts a 3rd and long with a big completion to running back A.J. Davis. 

The Panthers get the ball back deep in their own territory after the punt. 

The Nittany Lions are forced to punt after Clifford is sacked. 

Penn State opens its first offensive series with a completion. 

The Nittany Lions force a punt on Pitt's opening drive.

Jordan Stout blasts the opening kick through the end zone for a touchback. 

Pregame 

Penn State has won the toss and elected to defer. 

Today will mark the first career start for Journey Brown. 

Entry to Beaver Stadium is resumed. Kickoff is now set for 12:40 p.m. 

Kickoff has been delayed due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

