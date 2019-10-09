WATCH: James Franklin praises Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford's maturity

James Franklin commended Sean Clifford for finding a balance between having fun and knowing when to "lock in."

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Franklin went on to praise the sophomore for the maturity he has shown on and off the field.

Clifford knew early on that as a quarterback, he would have to be "detail oriented." He used his footwork as an example of an area of his game that he worked hard to improve.

Reflecting back on the last time he visited Kinnick Stadium in 2017, Clifford specifically remembers having a great warmup and hopes to have another one when the Nittany Lions travel to Iowa on Saturday.