The last words James Franklin spoke in his first press conference since the Big Ten canceled football — “The inconsistency is the hard part for everybody”.

Those words summed up the entire 50 minute press conference in which Franklin carried a frustrated tone regarding the topic of the Big Ten’s decision not to play, while other conferences around the country continue to move forward with the aspirations to do so.

Whether it was the new competitive disadvantages he and his conference face, the lost potential of a top-10 nationally ranked team or the fact preseason practices with proper protocol had been going so well, Franklin had a lot of reasons to be let down.

The focus now shifts for Franklin to preserve the 2020 football season in any way possible, as long as it doesn’t disrupt the 2021 season.

But as the Big Ten is only one of two Power Five conferences to cancel the fall season, there are some disadvantages that come with that.

The Nittany Lions’ head coach said he saw on social media just last night that his allotted practice time with his team had been cut down to just 12 hours per week, eight hours less than the 20 hours of voluntary work that players were previously allowed.

“It’s going to impact a lot of different things,” Franklin said. “It will impact recruiting, if we’re playing and they’re out recruiting it will have a long term impact. If we have our rosters at over 85 [players] and they have their rosters at only 85, that’s going to have an impact.”

These changes of course, only apply to the Big Ten, but James Franklin is competing with top teams around the country to better his players and recruit — the playing field is no longer level in his eyes.

“If you look at certain teams that we’re competing with nationally, they got 20 more practice opportunities right now, when you count spring ball and the summer, than we have had,” Franklin said. “It’s going to have much more of an impact than just not playing this fall.”

With the future of his program in mind, Franklin is focused on getting back to normal as quickly as possible as to iron out all of these possible disadvantages.

“How quickly can we get back to normal operations so the decisions we make have to be not only about the impact it has on the short-term, but how can we limit the impact on the long-term?” Franklin said. “I think that’s where coaches are very valuable in this process, because coaches are always thinking like that, they’re thinking short-term and long-term and I think that’s where we help in the decision making process to understand what we’re doing and truly the impact of it.”

Franklin noted he understands the Big Ten’s decision not to play and didn’t have a problem with that alone.

But most of all it was the inconsistency in the decision making process, the lack of communication and the sudden nature of the cancelation that made this such a difficult situation.

“Last week was gut-wrenching,” Franklin said. “It is my responsibility to help our guys chase their dreams, and delivering the news felt like I was doing the opposite, it felt like I was taking away their dream to play at Penn State even if for some it is only temporary.”

The Nittany Lions had been practicing for weeks leading up to the cancellation of the season, using proper social distancing measures and wearing masks.

Football players were tested twice a week with the amount of positive results made public, and most recently Penn State reported zero positive tests within the football program — it looked like sports were proving to be safe in this environment.

“Everybody was at a place where we were controlling as many of the variables as we possibly could, and it was working, and literally to get the tests back that after doing it and essentially practicing with what the rules would allow us to do,” Franklin said. “We were doing it for a period of time that if we didn’t have the right structure in place, it would have been obvious.

“But we did it, and didn’t have one positive [test] over that period of time so I think we were showing that the plan worked and that was a similar conversation I had not only within the Big Ten but across the country... it was working.”

The fact practices had been going on for as long as they had, gave the team hope that there was going to be a way to pull this season off, one way or another.

Players, coaches and countless staff members had all made the effort to return to campus and follow a plan that was designed to keep a safe environment, which took a lot of sacrifices from a lot of individuals.

“That was the hard part, so many people had worked so hard to come up with a plan to make it work, and then all of a sudden it changed and you weren’t a part of the conversation and you didn’t completely understand why,” Franklin said. “The thing that I was trying to have control over, our campus, was working pretty good.”

When the Big Ten made it’s announcement that fall sports including football would be canceled, Franklin was caught off guard.

He mentioned that he didn’t know how the conference got to that decision as he wasn’t in the room, and that there wasn’t much communication with the Big Ten during the time of the decision.

“When the decision was actually being made, it caught a lot of people off guard because at the time things were going pretty good, we thought we would be able to make this thing work,” Franklin said. “Things changed quickly… I think that’s where the frustration comes from, that the decision came before everyone could get on board and understand it.”

