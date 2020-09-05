One former Penn State defensive lineman will be looking for a new home prior to the 2020 NFL season.

Shareef Miller was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday just one year after being drafted by the team.

The #Eagles are releasing DE Shareef Miller, a fourth-rounder from 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Miller was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after being a two-year starter for James Franklin at the defensive end position.

Miller joins cornerback Trevor Williams as the second former Nittany Lion to be released by the Eagles since Friday.

