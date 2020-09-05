Rutgers, Shareef Miller (48) celebrates
Buy Now

Defensive end Shareef Miller (48) high-fives Penn State fans during the football game against Rutgers at HighPoint.com Stadium on Saturday, Nov 17, 2018. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 20-7.

 Aabha Vora

One former Penn State defensive lineman will be looking for a new home prior to the 2020 NFL season.

Shareef Miller was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday just one year after being drafted by the team.

Miller was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after being a two-year starter for James Franklin at the defensive end position.

Miller joins cornerback Trevor Williams as the second former Nittany Lion to be released by the Eagles since Friday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags