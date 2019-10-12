UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: During warmups, Penn State confiscated the shirts worn by some of the players.

According to a Penn State spokesperson, "While we are supportive of our students expressing themselves in a thoughtful manner, they are expected to wear team-issued apparel on game day. We asked our students to remove the shirts out of an abundance of caution for NCAA compliance."

Throughout the past week, Penn State players have shown support for safety Jonathan Sutherland, who received a racist letter from an alum criticizing his hair.

Some players decided to continue that support into warmups Saturday.

Players were seen wearing a shirt reading "Chains, tattoos, dreads and WE ARE."