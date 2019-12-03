Blue-White Game 2019, Jason Cabinda
Former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda throws the ball during intermission during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Jason Cabinda is back on an NFL roster.

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that the former Penn State linebacker has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. 

Cabinda was cut by the Oakland Raiders in September. The Lions then signed him to their practice squad.

Cabinda played in 10 games and started in three for the Raiders in 2018.

Oakland singed Cabinda as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his four seasons at Penn State, Cabinda totaled 279 tackles in 41 games.

