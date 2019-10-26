EAST LANSING, Mich. –– A Michigan State muffed punt set Penn State up on the Spartans six-yard line.

As the rain streamed the sky, the Nittany Lions had an opportunity to increase on their 21-0 lead and close out Michigan State early in the third.

And on the first play of the drive, Sean Clifford found Pat Freiermuth in the flat and stumbled his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

Freiermuth, after regained his balance, flashed three fingers in the air, putting a cap on a special night for the sophomore.

The Merrimac, Massachusetts native hauled in three touchdown receptions in one game becoming the first Penn State tight end to accomplish that feat.

But that third touchdown came with another accomplishment for the tight end.

With the reception, Freiermuth found the end zone for the 15th time, tying the Penn State record for touchdowns, in his 21st college game.

It took, Mike Gesicki, who currently holds the record and plays for the Miami Dolphins, 45 games to score 15 times.

It was a special night, in what is becoming a special career for Freiermuth.

“I definitely didn’t expect that but I’m going to continue to get better and hopefully the team continues to get better,” Freiermuth said.

And it was on full display early in the second quarter.

Penn State lined up in a standard formation and ran a very standard RPO play for its offense from the Michigan State 19-yard line

Clifford pulled the ball from the gut of Journey Brown and immediately found tight end Pat Freiermuth streaking towards the end zone.

Freiermuth hauled in the pass at the four-yard line with a Spartan defender draped on him and he only had thought on his mind.

“I was kind of having flashbacks to Iowa, not going to lie, with the knee down and everything so I had to get in this time,” Freiermuth said.

Freiermuth shrugged the first defender off, kept his legs chopping to move the second defender backwards and absorbed the hit from the third defender to finish the play in the end zone.

“I got in,” Freiermuth said.

In 20 of Freiermuth’s 21 college appearances, the tight end has had a multi-catch performance. Freiermuth as been consistently good for Penn State and even with an emotional performance like he had on Saturday, he didn’t let it impact him on the sideline.

“In games, I’m relaxed,” Freiermuth said. “I kind of just like to be away from everyone and feel the game myself so that’s how I am during the game.”

“I try to not get too high, too low because that is just a wave of emotions I personally can’t deal with so I just kind of stay even.”

While the fans will remember the three touchdowns and the highlights will be all over social media the rest of the weekend, for Clifford, it was the plays he made that won’t show up in the stat sheet that made his performance so special.

“Pat played a great game, he did his responsibilities really well,” Clifford said. “People see the three touchdowns but at the same time, he was coming through blocking, running guys off when he needed to so he was playing really well all around.”

“Kudos to him, he played a hell of a game.”

The five receptions for Freiermuth was the second most in his young Penn State career, but the coaching staff didn’t plan to get him the ball more times on Saturday, it’s just how it worked out.

“Obviously each week, we would love for Freiermuth to get the ball,” James Franklin said. “He is a really good player for us. It really just depends on what the defense does.

“At lot of those ones to Pat were RPOs for us and we easily could’ve handed the ball off but how they defended to stop the run allowed us some one-on-one either down the middle of the field or on the perimeter and he was fortunate to be able to execute them so it wasn’t like we went into it with a different mentality.”

But on top of the special performance on the field on Saturday, it was a special weekend for the tight end.

On Friday, it was Freiermuth’s 21st birthday, and after Saturday’s game he certainly won’t forget this weekend anytime soon.

“It was cool coming after my birthday and kind of being on this trip for my birthday,” Freiermuth said. “It was an awesome experience just spending it with my brothers and my team.”

Freiermuth obviously couldn’t celebrate his 21st birthday in the typical way most college students do as he had a game the next day, but he did have a chance to take some shots, just of an unusual liquid.

“I took a couple shots of tart cherry juice, it helps muscle relaxation,” Freiermuth said. “So I did that and that was kind of cool. My mom and dad came to the hotel and restaurant and just kind of laid back.”

“I’m excited to go back to Happy Valley tonight.”