As Sean Clifford looks to break some Penn State passing records when the season begins this fall, his little brother is breaking records of his own in the high school receiving game.

Liam Clifford was one of a handful of Nittany Lion prospects to shine on the gridiron this past weekend, joined by a couple of high-profile targets in the class of 2022.

Here are the most notable storylines from the past week of high school football for Penn State recruits.

Liam Clifford (3-star WR, St. Xavier High School, Ohio)

When the clock ticked down to double zeros in St. Xavier’s affair against St. Ignatius on Saturday, the statline next to Liam Clifford’s name looked like it was straight out of a video game.

Clifford finished with 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns, breaking St. Xavier records for receiving yards and all-purpose yards (316) in the process.

SCHOOL RECORDS SMASHED TONIGHTMcCaughey⁃(Tie) Most passes attempted - 51⁃Most passes completed - 39⁃Most passing yards - 556⁃(Tie) Most TD passes - 5⁃Most offensive yards - 556Clifford ⁃Most yards receiving - 300⁃Most all purpose yards - 316 pic.twitter.com/0hn364tMy8 — Cincy St. X Sports (@stxsports) October 4, 2020

Clifford’s performance helped the Bombers coast by the Wildcats in a high-scoring game that eventually ended with a score of 62-37.

The 76th-ranked wide receiver and 20th-ranked player in Ohio in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports composite rating, Clifford committed to Penn State in October 2019.

Clifford, set to begin his college career in 2021, could potentially have one year of competition with his brother, Sean, who will be a redshirt senior when Liam is a true freshman.

Clifford and St. Xavier will host Walnut Hills as they take on the Eagles on Friday.

Beau Pribula (3-star QB, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

With one of the most potent offenses in Pennsylvania, Central York once again showed out on Friday as it blew out South Western 56-3 on Friday.

Beau Pribula had a day for the Panthers, finishing with 144 passing yards and three passing touchdowns alongside 19 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Central York has scored at least 50 points in all three of its games this season and has outscored its opponents 162-3 in the same span.

A 3-star quarterback in the class of 2022, Pribula is the 10th-ranked dual-threat field general in his class and the 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Pribula committed to the Nittany Lions over Nebraska, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Central York will look to continue its unbeaten streak with Pribula behind center against Spring Grove on Friday.

Mehki Flowers (4-star WR, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

Still uncommitted in the class of 2022, Mehki Flowers is continuing to raise his stock as his junior year gets into full swing.

Flowers finished Steelton-Highspire’s 43-21 win over Middletown with 248 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

With the clock winding down in the first half, Flowers made a highlight endzone grab over three Middletown defenders to give the Steamrollers a 21-15 lead as they went into the locker room.

4th Down. 4 seconds left in the half. The fans are all screaming that it's going to @Thelandlord2003. The defense knows it. And still... @RollersFootball wins at Middletown. @RollerAthletics @FOX43Sports highlights: https://t.co/vPACV6B1ok pic.twitter.com/wwQ6DDpmYB — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) October 3, 2020

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native, Flowers has yet to commit to a college program but has received offers from Penn State, Nebraska and Pitt, among others.

Flowers and the Steamrollers will face winless Trinity on Friday.