While James Franklin is hopeful for Penn State to open its 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Kent State in Beaver Stadium, he knows the process to get there is complicated.

The decision will have to go through a plethora of people: him and his team, then Sandy Barbour, then the university, then the Big Ten, then the NCAA, the state government and finally the federal government.

While Franklin talked about the different scenarios his team may face amid the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear there is no simple answer to the question of “Will there be college football this year?”

“This is a lot more complicated than I think a lot of people are looking at it,” Franklin said.

A perfect example of this was Franklin talking about how team meetings would work if Penn State does have a season in the fall.

Under current guidelines, Franklin said there would be no full team meetings in person, as there are too many people. From there, he said you can’t have offensive or defensive unit meetings either because there are too many people.

So then, the next step is position meetings, and even those will have to be broken, according to Franklin.

“If you meet with all your quarterbacks at the same time, and they all get sick, you don't have a healthy quarterback,” Franklin said. “So now you're going to have to break up your quarterback meetings as well.”

This is just one of the internal health challenges Penn State and the rest of the programs could face should college football return in the fall.

But the same challenges present themselves to the staff as well.

“There's going to be issues that we're going to have to be aware of and have plans for with staff, and where we are all living and then you’re going back to your families,” Franklin said. “Maybe someone in your family isn't taking the precautions that they should, now you bring that back to your team?”

Overall, Franklin knows that it's important for everyone to be flexible as things can constantly change from now until September.

According to Franklin, he is open to any and all scenarios as long as health and safety aren’t compromised.

“That could be shortened seasons, that could be a full season, it could be a full season with no fans, that could be a full season with partial fans,” Franklin said. “The conversations that I've had with Sandy and Scott Sidwell, and everybody else… we just have to have an open mind to whatever this is going to look like. And again, go back and trust the experts.”

Franklin knows there is a responsibility to try to make college football work due to economic and financial ramifications, and he knows that fans want college football to return as planned.

“Even if we get to this scenario as extreme as not having fans, I do think allowing people to watch Penn State football and having the ability to do that — not just Penn State football but all these different programs all over the country — is good.”

At the end of the day, however, Franklin is trusting the experts and their guidance.

“We have to find a way to make it work as long as everybody’s going to be safe and healthy,” Franklin said. “We have experts on Penn State's campus that are doing a phenomenal job for us. We have that at a conference level as well. And then nationally, all the way up to our government.”

While it seems like a million different scenarios are being brought up and discussed each day about the possibility of college football returning, Franklin feels the NCAA needs to step in and level the playing field.

Franklin went on to say he talked to another Big Ten coach on Tuesday, and how that coach was recommending the Big Ten establish guidelines to make everything consistent.

But Franklin doesn’t think that will work.

“It either needs to be national or not at all. I just don't see how that's going to work,” Franklin said. “For example, say you have six schools in your conference or eight schools in your conference that all are able to open and can get going and there's one or two or whatever the number is that can’t.

“Are you going to penalize all these schools not being able to open?’

Franklin added that this could also present an issue nationally if the Big Ten stays closed for longer than another conference, and could impact teams’ chances at making the College Football Playoff.

“I think there's got to be some type of guidelines nationally from the NCAA, that’s making sure that conferences aren't pushing to open earlier than they should,” Franklin said. “I think we all grew up in the NCAA that tried as much as they possibly could to level the playing field. And this would be one of those things, but I just don't see how that's going to happen with climate differences.

“Arizona is going to be very different from New Jersey, and Florida is going to be very different from Maryland and so on.”

Franklin just doesn’t see the possibility that the Big Ten says all 14 member schools can’t open back up and play when say one or two schools are still in hotspots and have heavy restrictions.

“I don't see how you're going to be able to hold up 10 or 12 schools in one conference from two states that are opening up a month later, and I think that's the same by conferences,” Franklin said, “I don't think you can penalize one conference because another conference is opening way ahead.”

That being said, throughout the Zoom call with reporters, Franklin made it clear multiple times how everyone should act in the best interest of health and science and not placing economics of finances ahead of the well-being of everyone involved.

“We’ve got to make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure that the student-athletes are healthy,” Franklin said.