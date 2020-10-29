Every year, over 100,000 spectators pack into Beaver Stadium to make up an iconic sea of white, producing game-altering levels of noise in Penn State’s biggest home matchup of the season.

The opponent and the date change every year, but the White Out game has been a staple in Happy Valley for over a decade.

But Saturday night, Penn State will be without a White Out crowd in its biggest home game for the first time since its inception in 2004 — welcome to 2020.

The Nittany Lions will host No. 3 Ohio State in primetime for the second game of both teams' Big Ten seasons, looking to do what they did back in 2005 when the tradition was cemented into the roots and culture of Penn State football — upset the Buckeyes.

For years now, fans of the Nittany Lions have planned around this specific game to experience what many believe is one of the greatest spectacles in sports today.

“I think it’s the best annual scene in the sport, hands down — I think it’s one of the best annual scenes in any sport,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler told The Daily Collegian. “For sure in college football, it’s the biggest gap between what should have been and what will be.”

Fowler, ESPN’s lead announcer for college football alongside Kirk Herbstreit, has roots in State College — both of his parents spent time as faculty with the university and Fowler spent his younger years in the town attending Penn State games.

“The first time I experienced [the White Out] was the first time I called it, I want to say it was the 2014 game,” Fowler said. “The most powerful memories I have are of the last four years when we’ve done two Ohio State and two Michigan games — especially the two Ohio State games are right up there with the favorite memories I have in 32 years of doing this.”

Fowler had the chance to witness the evolution of the White Out from its start in 2004 when it struggled to gain popularity after it fell on a loss to Purdue.

After the 2005 win over Ohio State, it started to grow.

"They knew they were on to something,” Fowler said. “It was beautifully marketed, everything was just done with the right touch and the right instinct in order to make it what it is — this kind of thing doesn’t just happen, not when it’s an original thing.”

That game was a catalyst that helped the White Out become the tradition it is today.

Another, integral part of the tradition's growth was the organic nature of how it came to be, starting with just student before including the entire crowd, according to Fowler.

“...It was only one game per year, and then holding back, not forcing it on regular fans but letting them come to it,” Fowler said. “Letting them demand to be a part of it, and that’s the way it went from students only to full stadium."

The White Out game has produced some of the most memorable games in Penn State’s recent history, most notably the 2013 4-overtime game against Michigan and the 2016 upset of Ohio State.

Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg played in six overtimes in White Out games during his time as a Nittany Lion — moments that he won’t forget.

“When you’re playing, you almost tune all of those elements out because you’re focused on the game, and there are atmospheres, but you try to train yourself as an athlete to not be influenced by external factors and just focus on the task at hand,” Hackenberg told the Collegian.

In the historic win over the Wolverines in 2013, the former quarterback had an experience he will always associate with the spectacle of the White Out.

Late into the overtime portion of the game, Hackenberg had what he described as his first “come to Jesus moment” in terms of experiencing what a big-time college football atmosphere was like.

“I kind of just snapped out of that locked-in game mode and looked around and was like, ‘Dude this is pretty insane, this is insane,’” Hackenberg said. “It’s a historic game for a lot of reasons — that was the first time I realized how loud and insane Beaver Stadium was from the perspective of a player on the field.”

Hackenberg was the No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect for his class coming out of high school, and had the opportunity to play at almost any program in the country.

During his recruitment process, he visited top schools around the nation and took in some historically classic games.

“I’m not biased. I’ve been to Alabama, my recruiting visit to Alabama was for the ‘Game of the Century,’ the 9-6 win over LSU. I’ve been to Tennessee, South Carolina — all over the SEC,” Hackenberg said. “Nothing compares to a White Out.”

The year after Hackenberg and his team beat Michigan, Ohio State spoiled the big game for the Nittany Lions in another overtime thriller that finished 31-24 in double-overtime — James Franklin’s first season with the team.

***

The first and only time Franklin beat the Buckeyes was in 2016, a game that may be regarded as his biggest win with the program.

“The blocked field goal with Grant Haley scoring on it — they come back after being an unranked, two-loss Penn State team, almost a three touchdown underdog…” Fowler said. “Them winning that game was right up there with the most electric moments I have had the privilege to call.”

The heroes of that game were Haley and safety Marcus Allen, who blocked the kick Haley returned to put Penn State up in the dying moments of the game and seal the win.

Defensive end Torrence Brown played in every game that season for the Nittany Lions and was roommates with Allen.

“I just remember Grant [Haley] was pointing to the sky the whole time, he was just thanking God and everything,” Brown told the Collegian. “I love that about Grant, he’s always been a great guy.”

The play was accompanied by the Beaver Stadium crowd going crazy, throwing pom poms and erupting with sound.

“Eventually, when it’s blocked and scooped up, there’s this explosion of noise,” Fowler said. “It was just a hell of a fun play to call — not just that play, but the comeback, the post-game scene, the euphoria.”

The clock struck zero, the crowd rushed the field and a mass celebration ensued, which eventually turned into crowds flooding the downtown streets of State College.

“It was nothing like I had seen before,” Brown said. “We always knew [the fans] were awesome, they always showed their support, but them being able to come [onto the field] and celebrate a win with us in that way was just special for me.”

When all of the chaos had settled down, Brown remembers the time he and Allen, along with their other roommates, had in their apartment.

“We just sat in our living room for a second and were like, ‘Man, we really just did that,’” Brown said. “We were watching ESPN and we saw it pop up over and over again — it was just a surreal moment for all of us.”

Fowler remembers the shocking nature of the blocked kick that turned the tides of the game.

“You’re always surprised when a field goal is blocked,” Fowler said. “Ohio State’s special teams were so excellent — you don’t expect them to break down there, you don’t expect them to cost them a game and eventually a season.”

But that’s what happened, and a lot of people attribute those unexpected plays and results to the crazy environment created in Happy Valley.

“There’s something about that setting and that atmosphere where stuff just starts to roll your way,” Hackenberg said. “It always produces something really special.”

Now, with Penn State in an eerily familiar position, an underdog set to host one of the most dominant programs in college football, its greatest home-asset is neutralized.

The crowd noise has provided the Nittany Lions a clear advantage in past games — just last year Michigan called a timeout before running a single play as the Beaver Stadium crowd seemingly eliminated any attempts at communication on the field.

“The very real thing is that the crowd energy won’t be there. There’s people who will tell you it’s worth seven points," Fowler said. "It really tests an offensive line, it really tests a quarterback — you have to be really, really good to overcome that.”

Now, the prospect of a nearly silent stadium poses new potential challenges to navigate on both sides of the ball.

“I think it’s going to be kind of a double-edged sword for offenses,” Hackenberg said. “I think it will be very good because communication is huge and there’s going to be absolutely no excuse for not hearing something — guys are going to be on the same page.”

On the other hand, defenses will be able to hear almost everything the offense says, so disguising certain verbal communication could be key as well.

“Where I think it brings kind of a challenge, especially with different checks like word-based checks, I think teams are going to have to get a little bit more creative with that,” Hackenberg said, “Whether they keep it very simple with an old-school West Coast kill or alert system where they call two separate plays in the huddle, where they kill or alert to that second play so it sounds the same to the defense.”

Sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh sees both sides, but he thinks the defense will be able to take advantage of the unprecedented circumstances.

“It’s going to be weird without having the 107K,” Oweh said. “But there’s going to be some benefits as well — you’re going to be able to hear certain things, hear the cadence and just focus a little more.”

Due to the coronavirus, the Big Ten ruled that fans would not be allowed to attend games when it announced its plan to restart the season, citing safety and competitive equality as its reasoning.

The only fans that will be let into Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s matchup will be family members of the players and cardboard cutouts.

For some players who will take the field arm-in-arm with James Franklin on Saturday, that's plenty of support.

“I know for me that’s pretty much all I need, just my parents there,” junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “I’m going to try to bring my own juice and we’re going to fuel each other — when it comes down to it we know at the end of the day all we’ve got is each other.”