The Beaver Stadium crowd roared to life as Pat Freiermuth fought past the Purdue defenders and crossed the goal line on a seven-yard pass from Sean Clifford.

The Nittany Lions took a 28-0 lead over Purdue with 14:17 left in the second quarter and the game looked over.

But Penn State didn’t find the end zone again until 5:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Inconsistency once again plagued the Penn State offense and what could’ve been another excellent performance turned into an ugly, less than exciting win over Purdue.

And it boiled down to the Nittany Lions’ mentality.

The offensive struggles all started for Penn State with 9:53 left in the second quarter when Clifford’s pass deep down the left sideline was intercepted.

“When we’re moving we’re moving. That was the first time we were moving a lot and we hit adversity and it just stoned us,” Clifford said. “When we have that three-and-out or when we get stopped, how do we respond? That’s the big thing for us.

“We have all the talent in the world, we just need the right mentality play in and play out.”

This was the first time the Nittany Lions offense faced adversity since the Pitt game, three weeks ago, and it left them lost for almost two entire quarters.

The execution, the rhythm just wasn’t the same as it was for the past six quarters dating back to the Maryland game for the Nittany Lions.

“We weren’t as clean with our execution,” James Franklin said. “I thought last week for four quarters we really played a complete game. It felt like maybe after getting those early points, that maybe we took a deep breath and exhaled, and we don’t live like that around here. We play for four quarters, six seconds at a time and be aggressive for four quarters.”

For offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, the challenges came from the adjustment that Purdue was making on the defensive side, keeping Penn State guessing on how to best block each different look.

“It’s just continuity and just trying to figure it out,” Gonzalez said. “We will just work with Coach Limegrover and all five guys just to try to figure it out.

“We will also talk to Coach Rahne about what is the best way to block this new look that we are getting.”

It was more of a mental challenge for Clifford, one that they hadn’t experienced so far this season.

“It’s weird because we jump out like that and everybody is so excited and everything and we had one drive where we didn’t score that time,” Clifford said. “I don’t know if its because we expect to every single time but we just came off and we needed to change our mentality.”

When the Nittany Lions offense struggled against Buffalo and Pitt, the issues came in the first half and they adjusted at halftime and were able to get the job done in the second half.

But that wasn’t the case on Saturday. It was a loss of focus and it showed on the field.

After that interception by Clifford, Penn State missed a field goal and muffed a punt.

Once the Nittany Lions came out of the locker room for the second half, it didn’t get any better as they punted five straight drives until Noah Cain’s touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

“We just got too comfortable with the lead. We can’t do that honestly,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “We have to keep our foot on the pedal and just keep going, just keep scoring as bad as it sounds we just have to keep running up the score.

“Every chance we get we have to score. When we come out from halftime it’s 0-0. We have to keep going with that mentality.”

On Saturday, Penn State had the luxury of having a defense that held its opponent to only 104 yards including -19 rushing yards.

But it won’t have that luxury all season long. In another game, another week, not scoring for two quarters could be the difference between a win and a loss.

According to Clifford, the adversity or getting punched in the mouth isn’t a negative at all. In fact, it’s what's going to allow Penn State to be the team they want to be and reach the goals they set before the season.

It’s a lesson learned.

“We are going to hit adversity the rest of the season,” Clifford said. “Something is going to happen in every game. It’s how you bounce back, it’s how you respond.

“That’s what makes teams great and where we can really take that next step.”