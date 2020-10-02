Micah Parsons may not suit up for Penn State this year, but that doesn't mean James Franklin's squad is without leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

The Nittany Lions bring back a group of veterans in win-now mode, especially on defense, as they look to clinch the program’s first ever College Football Playoff berth.

One of those key returners is senior defensive end Shaka Toney, who is in search of a big final season to cap off a solid five year run in Happy Valley.

While Toney knows things will be different this season due to the new protocols, he says that he is ready for this role from already being a leader in his first four years with the team.

“It's nothing new. I was a leader last year. People always kind of gravitate toward me,” Toney said. “I wasn't a captain, but you’ve always got to lead, always set the right example. We are a player led team and people get the picture and understand you can't do certain things.”

Maintaining self-accountability cannot be any more crucial this season, both on and more importantly, off the field.

But speaking in terms of on-field play, Toney has an opportunity to be a big play producer in this front seven, which without Parsons can still be amongst the most productive units in the Big Ten.

“I love Micah, but one person can't change the show,” Toney said. “Everybody's got to be able to carry the mantle. It would’ve been a blessing to have him here with how deadly he is with us but everybody is just stepping up.”

Toney pointed to himself as someone who will continue a leadership role and champion personal responsibility.

But that started months ago, when the Philadelphia native began his offseason quarantine workouts looking to improve some aspects of his game for his final collegiate year.

“For starters, my weight. I worked on my weight to refine my body, my change of direction and after that technique, those were my three big things I wanted to get into this offseason,” Toney said. “Especially with [the coronavirus], I had time to focus on those things that I can excel at.“

This offseason work paired with the thousands of reps Toney has taken over his Penn State career puts him in an ideal position to excel this season.

And if the defense as a whole can get into a rhythm to begin the season then it would not be surprising to see the Imhotep Charter grad put together an all-conference type of year.

If Toney can be effective in both run and pass situations then his draft stock could very well shoot up as it can easily be argued that he has some of the most to gain from the team playing this fall.

But even more meaningful than any of that to Toney, is the legacy which he will leave once he departs the friendly confines of State College after the upcoming season.

For now though, the veteran pass rusher is prepared to leave everything he has on the Beaver Stadium turf in 2020, as he wants to be remembered for more than just his impact on the field in his career as a Nittany Lion.

“For me the biggest thing is growth. Nobody starts out perfect, I wasn't. But I think one thing about me that everybody is going to say when I walk out of here is that Shaka has grown into a great young man and I just want to keep getting better,” Toney said. “You're not trying to just leave a lasting impression; I gave my all to this program. I gave my all to my teammates, my coaches, the staff, the people that were in the building, I just gave my all.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE